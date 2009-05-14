Success Comes From Thinking Before You Speak and Doing What You Say

Dynamic communication skills are one the keys to personal and professional success I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to develop three basic, but very important skills: 1) Conversation; 2) Writing; and 3) Presenting.

Just a short post today because of a great quote from John Andrew Holmes that I came across the other day…

“Speech is conveniently located midway between thought and action, where it often substitutes for both.”

Good one John. If you get it, there’s not a lot for me to say. If you don’t know matter what I say isn’t going to help.

Too many people speak before they think. Too many others talk a good game, but aren’t very good at following through.

The common sense point here is simple. Successful people are dynamic communicators. Dynamic communicators have well developed conversation, writing and presentation skills. They also think before they speak. They make well thought out, cogent arguments. On the other hand, they do what they say they’ll do. They follow through on commitments. People know that they will keep their word.

That’s my take on the idea of “speech being conveniently located midway between thought and action.” What’s yours? Please leave a comment sharing your thoughts with us. As always, thanks for reading.