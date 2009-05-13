Manage Headaches and Backaches for Success

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things. 1) Stay on top of your game, by becoming a lifelong learner. 2) Set high goals. Do whatever it takes to achieve them. 3) Get organized. Manage your time, life and stress well.

If you want to perform at a high level you need to take care of yourself; you need to avoid the little nagging physical problems that can wreck your productivity. Headaches and backaches are two of my biggest productivity killers. Here are some of tips that I use to avoid headaches and backaches.

Headaches

Stress causes what are commonly known as “tension headaches.” I find that exercise and relaxation help me reduce stress. When I feel myself getting stressed, I walk away from what I’m doing and take a 15 minute break. This usually stops headaches before they get started.

Eyestrain is another cause of headaches. I have days where I sit at my computer for hours. I try to break up these days by doing non computer tasks for 15 or 20 minutes every couple of hours. This lessens my eye strain and helps prevent headaches.

Sitting in one position for an extended period of time (like at your computer) can also cause headaches due to muscles that tighten up. If you work long hours at a computer, take stretch breaks every hour of so.

I find that it’s best for me to avoid certain food and drink. I don’t drink alcohol and drink very little caffeine. I avoid MSG like the plague. This can be a problem for me as I like Asian food. I always ask for my food with no MSG. It’s a good idea to determine which foods cause headaches for you and cut them out of your diet.