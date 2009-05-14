The Kids Are Alright: RISD Students Strut Their Stuff at the ICFF

Students at the Rhode Island School of Design will show off their work at this year’s International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York, which convenes this Friday and runs through Tuesday. The exhibition, titled Immaterialize, stemmed from a a semester-long course in 2008, which tasked students to create furniture from non-traditional materials. Here’s a peek at the nine projects.
Ruth Fore used aluminum wire–which is fairly soft and forgiving–to create a chair. Fore used 3000 feet of wire, that she wove together by hand:
Debra Folz managed to create a table made only of wax that amazingly supports up to 150 pounds:
Isao Takezawa created this stool by soaking leather in boiling water, and then letting it harden. The stool is made of three identical pieces, that were sewn together after the leather stiffened:
Ian Horowitz created shoes using small sheets of loofah–the same rough gourds used in exfoliating bath sponges:
Andrew Mau’s bowl is made only of a porcelain base and thousands of feather quills; it rests on the quills alone:
Chelsea Frost created throw pillows with silicone rubber, bubble wrap and zippers. When the pillow isn’t needed, it unzips to a flat sheet, for easy storage:
These delicate teacups by Elisa Werbler aren’t porcelain–they’re made from molten plastic. Several layers were poured over the same mold, to create the drippy edges and runny color patterns:
Jennifer Tran used Ecoresin, a recycled resign composite. After heating a sheet so that it became malleable, she quickly formed in by hand. She eventually produced a loungey stool:
Micaelan Davis went back to a material that American Indians made ample use of: Buffalo rawhide. After the hide is soaked, it dries stiff, which allowed Davis to drape it across a mold, forming an end table.
You can see all these works in person at the Jacob Javits center on Tuesday, when the fair opens to the general public. A lesser known fact: On Tuesday, there are often furniture deals to be had, as exhibitors try to sell their wares rather than bundling them up to ship back home. You can read a bit more about the designs above here and here.