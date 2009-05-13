Rebooting Terminator: McG on the Genesis of ‘Salvation’ [video]

The Terminator franchise was played-out by the time McG was approached to resuscitate John Connor’s adventure. Before taking up the challenge, he went to “kiss the ring” of director James Cameron. Find out what happened next in this video, shot during McG’s a wide-ranging talk with writer Mark Borden recently at Fast Company‘s offices.
