iPhone Beats Kindle?

Last week I presented some interesting new findings on the Kindle’s expanding market , and asked you all to weigh in on whether you thought it would continue to expand into the corporate training market. The preliminary consensus, at least, appears to be “no”.

The list of preliminary concerns raised in the comments section

includes aesthetic concerns, such as bulk, and the lack of a color

screen, as well as potentially more substantial barriers. These

barriers include:

Lack of Two Way Capabilities

Nick raised an excellent point about the inherent limits of the Kindle feature set when he wondered,

Is it possible to collect statistics, do quizzes? Does

the platform support animated (Flash or other) content or is it static

only? Lack of one or both of these capabilities could severely limit

its usefulness.

Passive Screen

Similarly, Steven explained that the hardware itself may not be sufficient because,

The Kindle is not a good medium for social interaction.

It is a private experience. As we learned at the recent Learning

Innovation Network meeting in Cambridge, MA last week, social

interactions are a key part of learning. The tactile dimension is not

there. Once one is used to an iTouch or iPhone, it is hard to go back

to a passive screen, even one with the wonderful resolution of Kindle.

Touch and gesture are an important part of memory (and therefore

learning.) So, although I expect to do a great deal of reading on

Kindle-like devices, I expect my learning to be social, personal and

tactile.

Yet Another Device To Carry Around

Finally, the largest and possibly most significant concern raised

involved a logistical obstacle: people simply do not want to be carrying

around another electronic device in their daily lives. As Martin strongly explained,

Our employees will ideally want to access training via

their existing device, not a Kindle. I couldn’t think of anything more

frustrating than having to switch between several devices in my pocket,

instead of just using my own mobile phone that allows me to wear

training and take training, anytime, anywhere.

So, based on your comments the Kindle has

significant hurdles to overcome before it is a corporate learning

delivery device. However, mobile phones and in particular, the iPhone

or BlackBerry, may be a more long-term solution as a mobile learning

device since they offer institutional support, two way capabilities,

and an all in a package that allows users to access one’s cell phone,

datebook, contact list, notepad, mp3 player, internet access device,

etc.

Whatever device emerges as the winner, our blog community sees new

features and new capabilities for mobile learning appearing at an

accelerated pace.