iPhone Beats Kindle?

Last week I presented some interesting new findings on the Kindle’s expanding market,
and asked you all to weigh in on whether you thought it would continue
to expand into the corporate training market. The preliminary
consensus, at least, appears to be “no”.
The list of preliminary concerns raised in the comments section
includes aesthetic concerns, such as bulk, and the lack of a color
screen, as well as potentially more substantial barriers. These
barriers include:
Lack of Two Way Capabilities
Nick raised an excellent point about the inherent limits of the Kindle feature set when he wondered,
- Is it possible to collect statistics, do quizzes? Does
the platform support animated (Flash or other) content or is it static
only? Lack of one or both of these capabilities could severely limit
its usefulness.
Passive Screen
Similarly, Steven explained that the hardware itself may not be sufficient because,
- The Kindle is not a good medium for social interaction.
It is a private experience. As we learned at the recent Learning
Innovation Network meeting in Cambridge, MA last week, social
interactions are a key part of learning. The tactile dimension is not
there. Once one is used to an iTouch or iPhone, it is hard to go back
to a passive screen, even one with the wonderful resolution of Kindle.
Touch and gesture are an important part of memory (and therefore
learning.) So, although I expect to do a great deal of reading on
Kindle-like devices, I expect my learning to be social, personal and
tactile.
Yet Another Device To Carry Around
Finally, the largest and possibly most significant concern raised
involved a logistical obstacle: people simply do not want to be carrying
around another electronic device in their daily lives. As Martin strongly explained,
- Our employees will ideally want to access training via
their existing device, not a Kindle. I couldn’t think of anything more
frustrating than having to switch between several devices in my pocket,
instead of just using my own mobile phone that allows me to wear
training and take training, anytime, anywhere.
So, based on your comments the Kindle has
significant hurdles to overcome before it is a corporate learning
delivery device. However, mobile phones and in particular, the iPhone
or BlackBerry, may be a more long-term solution as a mobile learning
device since they offer institutional support, two way capabilities,
and an all in a package that allows users to access one’s cell phone,
datebook, contact list, notepad, mp3 player, internet access device,
etc.
Whatever device emerges as the winner, our blog community sees new
features and new capabilities for mobile learning appearing at an
accelerated pace.