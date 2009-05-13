Data Is My Business

In my books, I’m going to find many ways to use this latest release of data, but one analysis I’m not planning to put into a book is a look at how earnings have changed from the May 2007 estimates to the just-released May 2008 estimates. Below is a listing of the occupations covered by OES, ordered by their percentage increase over that year’s time. At the bottom, you’ll find several that showed a decrease.

Note that the OES survey does not include earnings from self-employment, so I’m not sure where the top-ranked dentists are working–those who don’t fit into other categories of dentistry. I don’t include the four occupations (such as Actors) for which no annual earnings are listed, nor the 12 occupations (such as Orthodontists) for which the annual earnings are given simply as “more than $166,400.”

Also keep in mind that some of these estimates are based on very small workforce sizes (for example, there are fewer than 5,000 of those “all other” dentists), so despite the attempts of the OES economists to get a good sample, some of the large increases or decreases shown here may be artifacts of the samples. On the other hand, the postal occupations are quite large and, because they work for a branch of government, the figures on their pay are probably quite accurate.

Dentists, all other specialists 30.9%

Postal service clerks 24.1%

Models 21.7%

Animal scientists 15.9%

Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators 15.8%

Artists and related workers, all other 15.2%

Rotary drill operators, oil and gas 14.5%

Tank car, truck, and ship loaders 13.9%

Political scientists 13.7%

Medical scientists, except epidemiologists 13.1%

Postal service mail carriers 13.0%

Sociologists 12.2%

Farm labor contractors 12.0%

Rail transportation workers, all other 11.9%

Forest and conservation workers 11.4%

Commercial divers 11.4%

Craft artists 11.0%

Private detectives and investigators 10.9%

Derrick operators, oil and gas 10.9%

Home economics teachers, postsecondary 10.4%

Court reporters 9.7%

Helpers–extraction workers 9.5%

Loading machine operators, underground mining 9.3%

Natural sciences managers 8.4%

Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels 8.3%

Choreographers 8.3%

Psychologists, all other 8.2%

Ship engineers 8.2%

Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers 8.2%

Service unit operators, oil, gas, and mining 8.0%

Bookbinders 8.0%

Airfield operations specialists 7.9%

Healthcare practitioners and technical workers, all other 7.6%

Education, training, and library workers, all other 7.5%

Transportation inspectors 7.4%

Roustabouts, oil and gas 7.4%

Historians 7.4%

Agricultural equipment operators 7.2%

Slot key persons 7.2%

Computer science teachers, postsecondary 7.1%

Statistical assistants 7.1%

Machine feeders and offbearers 7.1%

Motion picture projectionists 7.1%

Occupational therapist assistants 7.1%

Political science teachers, postsecondary 6.5%

Education administrators, postsecondary 6.5%

Art directors 6.4%

Material moving workers, all other 6.4%

Concierges 6.4%

Economics teachers, postsecondary 6.4%

Financial examiners 6.4%

Graduate teaching assistants 6.4%

Locomotive firers 6.4%

Bicycle repairers 6.3%

Mining machine operators, all other 6.3%

Compensation and benefits managers 6.3%

Law teachers, postsecondary 6.2%

Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers 6.2%

Physicists 6.2%

Photographers 6.2%

Physics teachers, postsecondary 6.1%

Shoe and leather workers and repairers 6.1%

Helpers–electricians 6.1%

Microbiologists 6.0%

Public address system and other announcers 6.0%

Computer hardware engineers 6.0%

Materials engineers 6.0%

Gaming managers 6.0%

Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians 6.0%

Commercial pilots 6.0%

Aircraft cargo handling supervisors 5.9%

Pharmacists 5.9%

Manufactured building and mobile home installers 5.9%

Cooling and freezing equipment operators and tenders 5.9%

Gaming cage workers 5.9%

Gaming supervisors 5.9%

Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary 5.7%

Skin care specialists 5.7%

Social sciences teachers, postsecondary, all other 5.7%

Fabric and apparel patternmakers 5.7%

Property, real estate, and community association managers 5.6%

Film and video editors 5.6%

Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary 5.6%

Sailors and marine oilers 5.6%

Jewelers and precious stone and metal workers 5.6%

Medical appliance technicians 5.6%

Communications teachers, postsecondary 5.6%

Audio and video equipment technicians 5.5%

Refuse and recyclable material collectors 5.5%

Funeral attendants 5.5%

Fitness trainers and aerobics instructors 5.5%

Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse 5.5%

Producers and directors 5.5%

Proofreaders and copy markers 5.4%

Dietetic technicians 5.4%

Sociology teachers, postsecondary 5.4%

Subway and streetcar operators 5.3%

Materials scientists 5.3%

Earth drillers, except oil and gas 5.3%

Athletes and sports competitors 5.3%

Reinforcing iron and rebar workers 5.3%

Chemistry teachers, postsecondary 5.3%

Fiberglass laminators and fabricators 5.3%

Tour guides and escorts 5.2%

Gaming change persons and booth cashiers 5.2%

Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders 5.2%

Social work teachers, postsecondary 5.2%

Gaming surveillance officers and gaming investigators 5.1%

Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders 5.1%

Food preparation and serving related workers, all other 5.1%

Waiters and waitresses 5.1%

Computer specialists, all other 5.1%

Mechanical door repairers 5.1%

Veterinarians 5.1%

Medical equipment preparers 5.1%

Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary 5.1%

Life, physical, and social science technicians, all other 5.0%

Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary 5.0%

Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators 5.0%

Psychology teachers, postsecondary 5.0%

Fence erectors 5.0%

Business operations specialists, all other 5.0%

Grounds maintenance workers, all other 4.9%

Hydrologists 4.9%

Aircraft mechanics and service technicians 4.9%

Shampooers 4.8%

Graders and sorters, agricultural products 4.8%

Electrical power-line installers and repairers 4.8%

History teachers, postsecondary 4.8%

Business teachers, postsecondary 4.8%

Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary 4.8%

Construction managers 4.8%

Sewers, hand 4.8%

Writers and authors 4.8%

Helpers–painters, paperhangers, plasterers, and stucco masons 4.8%

Continuous mining machine operators 4.7%

Geological and petroleum technicians 4.7%

Mathematicians 4.7%

Hoist and winch operators 4.7%

Occupational therapists 4.7%

Watch repairers 4.7%

Farm, ranch, and other agricultural managers 4.7%

Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 4.7%

Truck drivers, light or delivery services 4.7%

Cooks, fast food 4.6%

Helpers–roofers 4.6%

All other information and record clerks 4.6%

Architecture teachers, postsecondary 4.6%

Patternmakers, wood 4.6%

Cardiovascular technologists and technicians 4.6%

Cementing and gluing machine operators and tenders 4.6%

Molders, shapers, and casters, except metal and plastic 4.6%

Conservation scientists 4.6%

Health specialties teachers, postsecondary 4.6%

Forensic science technicians 4.6%

Pipelayers 4.6%

Physical therapist assistants 4.6%

Respiratory therapy technicians 4.5%

Stationary engineers and boiler operators 4.5%

Medical records and health information technicians 4.5%

Biochemists and biophysicists 4.5%

Helpers–brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, and tile and marble setters 4.5%

Broadcast news analysts 4.5%

Gaming dealers 4.5%

Roof bolters, mining 4.5%

Helpers, construction trades, all other 4.5%

Merchandise displayers and window trimmers 4.5%

Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations 4.5%

Extruding and forming machine setters, operators, and tenders, synthetic and glass fibers 4.5%

Helpers–pipelayers, plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters 4.5%

Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers 4.4%

Construction laborers 4.4%

Archivists 4.4%

Gaming service workers, all other 4.4%

Structural metal fabricators and fitters 4.4%

English language and literature teachers, postsecondary 4.4%

Surveying and mapping technicians 4.4%

Opticians, dispensing 4.4%

Kindergarten teachers, except special education 4.4%

Rehabilitation counselors 4.4%

Physical scientists, all other 4.4%

Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary 4.4%

Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers 4.4%

Audiologists 4.4%

Purchasing managers 4.4%

Physical therapists 4.3%

Couriers and messengers 4.3%

Riggers 4.3%

Terrazzo workers and finishers 4.3%

Chefs and head cooks 4.3%

Production workers, all other 4.3%

Fire inspectors and investigators 4.3%

Combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food 4.3%

Legislators 4.3%

Chemists 4.3%

Helpers–carpenters 4.3%

Emergency management specialists 4.3%

Highway maintenance workers 4.3%

Photographic process workers 4.3%

Crushing, grinding, and polishing machine setters, operators, and tenders 4.3%

Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop 4.3%

Psychiatric aides 4.3%

Parking lot attendants 4.3%

Construction and related workers, all other 4.3%

Respiratory therapists 4.3%

Cooks, all other 4.2%

Mechanical drafters 4.2%

Pesticide handlers, sprayers, and applicators, vegetation 4.2%

Elementary school teachers, except special education 4.2%

Network systems and data communications analysts 4.2%

Medical and health services managers 4.2%

Financial managers 4.2%

Lawyers 4.2%

Numerical tool and process control programmers 4.2%

Electrical and electronics drafters 4.2%

Economists 4.2%

Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks 4.2%

Model makers, wood 4.2%

Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists 4.2%

Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors 4.2%

Accountants and auditors 4.2%

Engineering teachers, postsecondary 4.2%

Insurance underwriters 4.1%

Furniture finishers 4.1%

Radiation therapists 4.1%

Food preparation and serving related occupations 4.1%

Counter and rental clerks 4.1%

Life scientists, all other 4.1%

Nuclear power reactor operators 4.1%

Milling and planing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 4.1%

Animal trainers 4.1%

Cleaners of vehicles and equipment 4.1%

Library technicians 4.1%

Driver/sales workers 4.1%

Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators 4.1%

Segmental pavers 4.1%

Packers and packagers, hand 4.1%

Managers, all other 4.1%

Education administrators, elementary and secondary school 4.1%

Landscaping and groundskeeping workers 4.1%

Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders 4.1%

Cooks, institution and cafeteria 4.1%

Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors 4.1%

Registered nurses 4.1%

Power distributors and dispatchers 4.1%

Civil engineers 4.0%

Plant and system operators, all other 4.0%

Education teachers, postsecondary 4.0%

Team assemblers 4.0%

Tapers 4.0%

Civil engineering technicians 4.0%

Marketing managers 4.0%

Crane and tower operators 4.0%

Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers 4.0%

Architects, except landscape and naval 4.0%

Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood 4.0%

Training and development managers 4.0%

Bartenders 4.0%

Order clerks 4.0%

Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers 4.0%

Personal care and service workers, all other 4.0%

Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary 4.0%

First-line supervisors/managers of police and detectives 4.0%

Security guards 3.9%

Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations 3.9%

Food service managers 3.9%

First-line supervisors/managers of construction trades and extraction workers 3.9%

Financial analysts 3.9%

Petroleum engineers 3.9%

Chemical engineers 3.9%

Engineers, all other 3.9%

Mine cutting and channeling machine operators 3.9%

Radiologic technologists and technicians 3.9%

Statisticians 3.9%

Transportation and material moving occupations 3.9%

Education, training, and library occupations 3.9%

Recreational therapists 3.9%

Painting, coating, and decorating workers 3.8%

Dishwashers 3.8%

Construction and extraction occupations 3.8%

Computer and information systems managers 3.8%

Correspondence clerks 3.8%

Engineering managers 3.8%

Construction and building inspectors 3.8%

Management occupations 3.8%

Communications equipment operators, all other 3.8%

Special education teachers, middle school 3.8%

Correctional officers and jailers 3.8%

Farm equipment mechanics 3.8%

Business and financial operations occupations 3.8%

Dentists, general 3.8%

Pediatricians, general 3.8%

Personal and home care aides 3.8%

Industrial truck and tractor operators 3.8%

Automotive body and related repairers 3.8%

Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary 3.8%

Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers 3.8%

Computer software engineers, systems software 3.8%

Insurance appraisers, auto damage 3.8%

Middle school teachers, except special and vocational education 3.8%

Religious workers, all other 3.8%

Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers 3.7%

Counter attendants, cafeteria, food concession, and coffee shop 3.7%

Wholesale and retail buyers, except farm products 3.7%

Arbitrators, mediators, and conciliators 3.7%

Installation, maintenance, and repair workers, all other 3.7%

Entertainment attendants and related workers, all other 3.7%

Museum technicians and conservators 3.7%

Pharmacy technicians 3.7%

Database administrators 3.7%

Locksmiths and safe repairers 3.7%

Atmospheric and space scientists 3.7%

Legal support workers, all other 3.7%

Tailors, dressmakers, and custom sewers 3.7%

Speech-language pathologists 3.7%

Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media occupations 3.7%

First-line supervisors/managers of fire fighting and prevention workers 3.7%

Human resources managers, all other 3.7%

Electrical engineers 3.7%

Engine and other machine assemblers 3.7%

Amusement and recreation attendants 3.7%

Floor layers, except carpet, wood, and hard tiles 3.7%

Training and development specialists 3.7%

Cement masons and concrete finishers 3.7%

Electricians 3.7%

Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary 3.7%

Funeral directors 3.7%

First-line supervisors/managers of production and operating workers 3.6%

Electronics engineers, except computer 3.6%

Molding, coremaking, and casting machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 3.6%

Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators, and tenders 3.6%

Cooks, restaurant 3.6%

Interpreters and translators 3.6%

Mechanical engineers 3.6%

Etchers and engravers 3.6%

Brokerage clerks 3.6%

Water and liquid waste treatment plant and system operators 3.6%

Cabinetmakers and bench carpenters 3.6%

Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers 3.6%

Service station attendants 3.6%

Health technologists and technicians, all other 3.6%

Healthcare support workers, all other 3.6%

Teachers and instructors, all other 3.6%

Executive secretaries and administrative assistants 3.6%

Bridge and lock tenders 3.6%

Security and fire alarm systems installers 3.6%

Police and sheriff’s patrol officers 3.6%

Meter readers, utilities 3.6%

Electrical and electronic equipment assemblers 3.6%

Adult literacy, remedial education, and GED teachers and instructors 3.6%

Administrative services managers 3.6%

Secondary school teachers, except special and vocational education 3.6%

Taxi drivers and chauffeurs 3.6%

Furnace, kiln, oven, drier, and kettle operators and tenders 3.5%

Physician assistants 3.5%

Receptionists and information clerks 3.5%

Diagnostic medical sonographers 3.5%

Brickmasons and blockmasons 3.5%

Farmworkers, farm and ranch animals 3.5%

Embalmers 3.5%

Lodging managers 3.5%

Sales engineers 3.5%

Education administrators, preschool and child care center/program 3.5%

Transportation, storage, and distribution managers 3.5%

Office clerks, general 3.5%

Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters 3.5%

Extruding and drawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 3.5%

Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay 3.5%

Occupational health and safety specialists 3.5%

Maintenance and repair workers, general 3.5%

Motorcycle mechanics 3.5%

Agricultural inspectors 3.5%

Maids and housekeeping cleaners 3.5%

Recreation workers 3.5%

Bindery workers 3.5%

Life, physical, and social science occupations 3.5%

Logisticians 3.5%

Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand 3.5%

First-line supervisors/managers of mechanics, installers, and repairers 3.5%

Grinding and polishing workers, hand 3.5%

Editors 3.5%

Special education teachers, preschool, kindergarten, and elementary school 3.5%

Medical and clinical laboratory technologists 3.4%

Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers 3.4%

First-line supervisors/managers of housekeeping and janitorial workers 3.4%

File clerks 3.4%

Community and social service specialists, all other 3.4%

Extruding, forming, pressing, and compacting machine setters, operators, and tenders 3.4%

Special education teachers, secondary school 3.4%

Public relations managers 3.4%

Orthotists and prosthetists 3.4%

Vocational education teachers, middle school 3.4%

Production occupations 3.4%

Management analysts 3.4%

Carpenters 3.4%

Industrial production managers 3.4%

Chemical technicians 3.4%

Conveyor operators and tenders 3.4%

Cooks, short order 3.4%

Child care workers 3.4%

Cutting, punching, and press machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 3.4%

Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators 3.4%

Radio and television announcers 3.4%

Animal control workers 3.4%

Occupational therapist aides 3.4%

Health diagnosing and treating practitioners, all other 3.4%

Maintenance workers, machinery 3.4%

Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers 3.4%

Education administrators, all other 3.4%

Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations 3.4%

Physical therapist aides 3.3%

Industrial engineers 3.3%

Protective service occupations 3.3%

Personal care and service occupations 3.3%

Athletic trainers 3.3%

Set and exhibit designers 3.3%

Veterinary technologists and technicians 3.3%

Word processors and typists 3.3%

Helpers–production workers 3.3%

First-line supervisors/managers of food preparation and serving workers 3.3%

Upholsterers 3.3%

Job printers 3.3%

Insurance claims and policy processing clerks 3.3%

Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines 3.3%

Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants 3.3%

Photographic processing machine operators 3.3%

Computer systems analysts 3.3%

Self-enrichment education teachers 3.3%

Precision instrument and equipment repairers, all other 3.3%

Musical instrument repairers and tuners 3.3%

Emergency medical technicians and paramedics 3.3%

First-line supervisors/managers of helpers, laborers, and material movers, hand 3.3%

Billing and posting clerks and machine operators 3.3%

Multi-media artists and animators 3.3%

Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials 3.3%

Switchboard operators, including answering service 3.2%

Medical and clinical laboratory technicians 3.2%

General and operations managers 3.2%

Educational, vocational, and school counselors 3.2%

Counselors, all other 3.2%

Drywall and ceiling tile installers 3.2%

Power plant operators 3.2%

Vocational education teachers, postsecondary 3.2%

Textile, apparel, and furnishings workers, all other 3.2%

Dietitians and nutritionists 3.2%

First-line supervisors/managers of farming, fishing, and forestry workers 3.2%

Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists 3.2%

Paper goods machine setters, operators, and tenders 3.2%

Millwrights 3.2%

Loan officers 3.2%

Laundry and dry-cleaning workers 3.2%

Preschool teachers, except special education 3.2%

Surgical technologists 3.2%

Financial specialists, all other 3.2%

Painters, transportation equipment 3.2%

Tax preparers 3.2%

Chemical plant and system operators 3.2%

Computer and mathematical occupations 3.2%

Urban and regional planners 3.2%

Medical assistants 3.2%

Tool grinders, filers, and sharpeners 3.2%

Wellhead pumpers 3.2%

Probation officers and correctional treatment specialists 3.1%

Weighers, measurers, checkers, and samplers, recordkeeping 3.1%

Clergy 3.1%

Shuttle car operators 3.1%

Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners 3.1%

All Occupations 3.1%

Industrial machinery mechanics 3.1%

Protective service workers, all other 3.1%

Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists 3.1%

First-line supervisors/managers of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers 3.1%

Bakers 3.1%

Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders 3.1%

Library science teachers, postsecondary 3.1%

Police, fire, and ambulance dispatchers 3.1%

Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations 3.1%

Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters, operators, and tenders 3.1%

Nuclear medicine technologists 3.1%

Boilermakers 3.1%

Desktop publishers 3.1%

Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers 3.1%

Outdoor power equipment and other small engine mechanics 3.1%

Operations research analysts 3.1%

Floral designers 3.1%

Librarians 3.1%

Prepress technicians and workers 3.1%

Demonstrators and product promoters 3.1%

Occupational health and safety technicians 3.0%

Architecture and engineering occupations 3.0%

Pourers and casters, metal 3.0%

Healthcare support occupations 3.0%

Tellers 3.0%

Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks 3.0%

Interviewers, except eligibility and loan 3.0%

Coin, vending, and amusement machine servicers and repairers 3.0%

Insurance sales agents 3.0%

Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators 3.0%

First-line supervisors/managers of personal service workers 3.0%

Nursing aides, orderlies, and attendants 3.0%

First-line supervisors/managers of correctional officers 3.0%

Motor vehicle operators, all other 3.0%

Medical equipment repairers 3.0%

Vocational education teachers, secondary school 3.0%

Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary 3.0%

Office and administrative support occupations 3.0%

Public relations specialists 3.0%

Tool and die makers 3.0%

Budget analysts 3.0%

Pest control workers 3.0%

Payroll and timekeeping clerks 3.0%

Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers 3.0%

Data entry keyers 3.0%

First-line supervisors/managers of transportation and material-moving machine and vehicle operators 2.9%

Butchers and meat cutters 2.9%

Secretaries, except legal, medical, and executive 2.9%

Crossing guards 2.9%

Parking enforcement workers 2.9%

Pharmacy aides 2.9%

Cashiers 2.9%

Instructional coordinators 2.9%

Woodworkers, all other 2.9%

Truck drivers, heavy and tractor-trailer 2.9%

Cost estimators 2.9%

Office and administrative support workers, all other 2.9%

Teacher assistants 2.9%

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses 2.9%

Septic tank servicers and sewer pipe cleaners 2.9%

Shoe machine operators and tenders 2.9%

Grinding, lapping, polishing, and buffing machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 2.9%

Bus drivers, school 2.9%

Computer operators 2.9%

Plasterers and stucco masons 2.9%

Food scientists and technologists 2.9%

Legal occupations 2.8%

Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers 2.8%

Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products 2.8%

Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service 2.8%

Dental hygienists 2.8%

Community and social services occupations 2.8%

Customer service representatives 2.8%

Purchasing agents, except wholesale, retail, and farm products 2.8%

Nuclear engineers 2.8%

Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators 2.8%

Food servers, nonrestaurant 2.8%

Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment 2.8%

Electromechanical equipment assemblers 2.8%

Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks 2.8%

Music directors and composers 2.8%

Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates 2.8%

Logging workers, all other 2.8%

Machinists 2.8%

Computer software engineers, applications 2.8%

Podiatrists 2.8%

Sheet metal workers 2.8%

Biological scientists, all other 2.7%

Carpet installers 2.7%

Chemical equipment operators and tenders 2.7%

Painters, construction and maintenance 2.7%

Architectural and civil drafters 2.7%

Automotive service technicians and mechanics 2.7%

Graphic designers 2.7%

Legal secretaries 2.7%

Hazardous materials removal workers 2.7%

Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders 2.7%

Court, municipal, and license clerks 2.7%

Appraisers and assessors of real estate 2.7%

Optometrists 2.7%

Telemarketers 2.7%

Social and community service managers 2.7%

Curators 2.7%

Tire repairers and changers 2.7%

Nuclear technicians 2.6%

Food preparation workers 2.6%

Human resources, training, and labor relations specialists, all other 2.6%

Dental assistants 2.6%

Electronic home entertainment equipment installers and repairers 2.6%

Surveyors 2.6%

Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers 2.6%

Purchasing agents and buyers, farm products 2.6%

Biomedical engineers 2.6%

Medical transcriptionists 2.6%

Sewing machine operators 2.6%

Textile winding, twisting, and drawing out machine setters, operators, and tenders 2.6%

Geography teachers, postsecondary 2.6%

First-line supervisors/managers of office and administrative support workers 2.6%

Baggage porters and bellhops 2.5%

Credit authorizers, checkers, and clerks 2.5%

Fire fighters 2.5%

Medical secretaries 2.5%

Advertising and promotions managers 2.5%

Loan counselors 2.5%

Health educators 2.5%

Avionics technicians 2.5%

Tax examiners, collectors, and revenue agents 2.5%

Paralegals and legal assistants 2.5%

Network and computer systems administrators 2.5%

Foresters 2.5%

Radio mechanics 2.5%

Loan interviewers and clerks 2.5%

Bailiffs 2.5%

Nonfarm animal caretakers 2.5%

Ophthalmic laboratory technicians 2.5%

Shipping, receiving, and traffic clerks 2.5%

Forging machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 2.5%

Computer support specialists 2.5%

Sales managers 2.5%

Employment, recruitment, and placement specialists 2.5%

Social and human service assistants 2.4%

First-line supervisors/managers of retail sales workers 2.4%

Postmasters and mail superintendents 2.4%

Heat treating equipment setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 2.4%

Floor sanders and finishers 2.4%

Cartographers and photogrammetrists 2.4%

Sales and related occupations 2.4%

Landscape architects 2.4%

Computer-controlled machine tool operators, metal and plastic 2.4%

Logging equipment operators 2.4%

Child, family, and school social workers 2.4%

Slaughterers and meat packers 2.4%

Bus drivers, transit and intercity 2.4%

Environmental scientists and specialists, including health 2.3%

Coil winders, tapers, and finishers 2.3%

Environmental engineers 2.3%

Astronomers 2.3%

Stonemasons 2.3%

Fish and game wardens 2.3%

Barbers 2.3%

Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing 2.3%

Marriage and family therapists 2.3%

Transportation workers, all other 2.3%

Computer programmers 2.3%

Social scientists and related workers, all other 2.3%

Mental health counselors 2.3%

Epidemiologists 2.2%

Home health aides 2.2%

Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping 2.2%

Interior designers 2.2%

Medical and public health social workers 2.2%

Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers 2.2%

Environmental science and protection technicians, including health 2.2%

Office machine operators, except computer 2.2%

Transportation attendants, except flight attendants and baggage porters 2.2%

Printing machine operators 2.2%

Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance 2.1%

Audio-visual collections specialists 2.1%

Bill and account collectors 2.1%

Gaming and sports book writers and runners 2.1%

Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers 2.1%

Electrical and electronic engineering technicians 2.1%

Insulation workers, mechanical 2.1%

Mathematical scientists, all other 2.1%

New accounts clerks 2.1%

Structural iron and steel workers 2.1%

Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders 2.1%

Broadcast technicians 2.1%

Directors, religious activities and education 2.1%

Media and communication equipment workers, all other 2.1%

Dental laboratory technicians 2.1%

Personal financial advisors 2.1%

Food cooking machine operators and tenders 2.1%

Gas plant operators 2.0%

Technical writers 2.0%

Automotive glass installers and repairers 2.0%

Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders 2.0%

Elevator installers and repairers 2.0%

Sound engineering technicians 2.0%

Drilling and boring machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 2.0%

Production, planning, and expediting clerks 2.0%

Insulation workers, floor, ceiling, and wall 2.0%

Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door 2.0%

Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists 1.9%

Procurement clerks 1.9%

Animal breeders 1.9%

Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers 1.9%

Food batchmakers 1.9%

Telecommunications line installers and repairers 1.8%

Plating and coating machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 1.8%

Sales representatives, services, all other 1.8%

Mechanical engineering technicians 1.8%

Coaches and scouts 1.8%

Patternmakers, metal and plastic 1.8%

Retail salespersons 1.8%

Aerospace engineers 1.7%

Multiple machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 1.7%

Fallers 1.7%

Meeting and convention planners 1.7%

Cutters and trimmers, hand 1.7%

Traffic technicians 1.7%

Detectives and criminal investigators 1.6%

Library assistants, clerical 1.6%

First-line supervisors/managers of non-retail sales workers 1.6%

Anthropologists and archeologists 1.6%

Residential advisors 1.6%

Biological technicians 1.6%

Mental health and substance abuse social workers 1.6%

Advertising sales agents 1.5%

Stock clerks and order fillers 1.5%

Agricultural engineers 1.5%

Fabric menders, except garment 1.5%

Travel agents 1.5%

Dredge operators 1.5%

Lathe and turning machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 1.4%

Commercial and industrial designers 1.4%

Engineering technicians, except drafters, all other 1.4%

Parts salespersons 1.4%

Geographers 1.4%

Fine artists, including painters, sculptors, and illustrators 1.4%

First-line supervisors/managers, protective service workers, all other 1.3%

Market research analysts 1.3%

Tile and marble setters 1.3%

Credit analysts 1.2%

Log graders and scalers 1.2%

Sales and related workers, all other 1.2%

Roofers 1.2%

Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment 1.2%

Therapists, all other 1.2%

Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products 1.1%

Semiconductor processors 1.1%

Agricultural and food science technicians 1.1%

Explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters 1.1%

Cutting and slicing machine setters, operators, and tenders 1.1%

Home appliance repairers 1.0%

Compliance officers, except agriculture, construction, health and safety, and transportation 1.0%

Environmental engineering technicians 1.0%

Glaziers 1.0%

Social workers, all other 0.9%

Chiropractors 0.9%

Motorboat mechanics 0.9%

Paperhangers 0.8%

Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders 0.8%

Foundry mold and coremakers 0.7%

Soil and plant scientists 0.7%

Transit and railroad police 0.7%

Pile-driver operators 0.6%

Tree trimmers and pruners 0.6%

Farmers and ranchers 0.6%

Cargo and freight agents 0.6%

Building cleaning workers, all other 0.6%

Drafters, all other 0.5%

Eligibility interviewers, government programs 0.5%

Reporters and correspondents 0.5%

Timing device assemblers, adjusters, and calibrators 0.5%

Environmental science teachers, postsecondary 0.4%

Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents 0.4%

Zoologists and wildlife biologists 0.3%

Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers 0.3%

Telephone operators 0.3%

Designers, all other 0.3%

Model makers, metal and plastic 0.2%

Refractory materials repairers, except brickmasons 0.2%

Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders 0.2%

Aerospace engineering and operations technicians 0.2%

Massage therapists 0.1%

Fishers and related fishing workers 0.1%

Computer and information scientists, research 0.0%

Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists -0.1%

Costume attendants -0.2%

Assemblers and fabricators, all other -0.3%

Media and communication workers, all other -0.4%

Mathematical technicians -0.4%

Camera operators, television, video, and motion picture -0.4%

Rock splitters, quarry -0.5%

Social science research assistants -0.6%

Electro-mechanical technicians -0.6%

Rail car repairers -0.6%

Industrial engineering technicians -0.7%

Farm and home management advisors -0.7%

Lay-out workers, metal and plastic -0.8%

Cooks, private household -0.8%

Recreational vehicle service technicians -0.9%

Metal workers and plastic workers, all other -0.9%

Air traffic controllers -0.9%

Travel guides -0.9%

Actuaries -1.0%

Real estate sales agents -1.1%

Law clerks -1.1%

Extraction workers, all other -1.3%

Psychiatric technicians -1.4%

Manicurists and pedicurists -1.5%

Biological science teachers, postsecondary -1.6%

Survey researchers -1.6%

Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators -1.7%

Electronic equipment installers and repairers, motor vehicles -1.7%

Motorboat operators -2.0%

Postsecondary teachers, all other -2.2%

Real estate brokers -2.3%

Forestry and conservation science teachers, postsecondary -2.6%

Fashion designers -2.6%

Marine engineers and naval architects -2.7%

Signal and track switch repairers -2.8%

Aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging, and systems assemblers -2.8%

Tire builders -3.5%

Agricultural workers, all other -3.6%

Umpires, referees, and other sports officials -4.2%

Camera and photographic equipment repairers -4.3%

Forest and conservation technicians -4.5%

Industrial-organizational psychologists -4.7%

Agricultural sciences teachers, postsecondary -5.2%

Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes -5.3%

Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators -6.7%

Radio operators -7.7%

Railroad conductors and yardmasters -9.9%

Locomotive engineers -15.8%

Rail yard engineers, dinkey operators, and hostlers -16.4%

Makeup artists, theatrical and performance -25.5%

Flight attendants -41.2%

Sometime in December, BLS will release their projections for occupational growth from 2008 to 2018. When they do, I’ll write a blog entry showing how much their projections for each occupation differ from the figure released two years previously. It will be very interesting to see how the recession, the policies of the Obama administration, and other trends will have changed the outlook for various occupations.