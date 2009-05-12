In a Tight Spot? Destroy Sacred Zombie Cows!

At this point in our economic distress cycle, most have trimmed so much fat they are in danger of cutting muscle. Yet, the challenges continue. A good friend who works at the Fed reminded me yesterday at our sons’ soccer game that the Great Depression was a multi-dip experience. Jeez, I thought, what’s a guy to do?

David Gammel, an expert helping organizations succeed online, introduced me to sacred zombie cows. A plain, vanilla sacred cow is, of course, anything that is immune from criticism. The term grew out of the Hindu religious esteem for cows.

But, David has gone where no metaphor has gone before, imbuing the holy domestic bovine with a new dimension appropriate to those cattle who walk among the living dead.

Gammel says, “Sacred zombie cows are programs that not only do not produce sufficient value, they are impossible to kill even when their inherent constituency no longer supports them or doesn’t exist any longer.”

Why is David talking about sacred zombie cows now? “In this economic environment, you are free to create massive change. Boards will consider things that were anathema to them a mere six months ago.

“That program that was the darling of a beloved past president who has been retired for 10 years? No one will blink if you give it the axe. Use the disruption of today to get rid of some bad cows. Then redirect those resources into value producing activities aligned with current needs.”

Cut Useless Expenditures Now

Muhtar Kent, CEO of Coca Cola said recently, “Don’t waste this crisis. Be thoughtful about your expenditures and be sure to focus only on what delivers value.”