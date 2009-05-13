What’s It Like to Drive Nissan’s Electric Car? [Pics]

On Tuesday, I took Nissan’s first and only electric vehicle, the EV-02, for a test-drive. The car–the only EV prototype Nissan has built to date–should be available to the public sometime in 2010, according to Nissan’s North American Director of EV, Mark Perry. So how’s the drive?





The EV-02 is zippy, and feels eerily familiar. From the inside, you quickly realize that most of what you hear in today’s gasoline cars is nothing more than road noise and air turbulence; the EV-02 is almost the same to drive as most compact cars (although the driver’s side on this prototype is on the right, and the nav system is in Japanese). The only difference: switching the key to the “on” position doesn’t make any sound–not even so much as a water pump groaning–and shifting into “drive” doesn’t make that familiar transmission clunk. Once in gear, you just hit the accelerator and lurch forward. The squarish body is a little ungainly in the corners, but the car feels peppy, responsive, and appropriately torqued all the way into cruising speeds.

From the outside, watching the EV-02 is a bizarre experience. The car makes a quiet beep as its motor engages, which quickly turns into a muted whine that sounds almost like the liftoff of a jet airplane from far, far away. The final version will have a push-button starting system akin to Nissan’s current high-end cars, says Perry, and will get at least 100 miles to a charge.

The goal of the EV-02, whose production version has yet to be named, is to eliminate two things: emissions and hybrid payback. The first part everyone’s familiar with, but the latter is the term industry insiders use to describe the length of time before a hybrid saves enough money on gas to justify its increased cost. “With the EV-02, the payback is zero,” Perry says. Even if gas dipped below $1 a gallon, running the fully-electric car would still be cheaper than a gasoline-powered car.

The EV-02 is built on a heavily-modified chassis belonging to the Denki Cube, a compact SUV the company sells in Japan. The modifications are necessary because of the placement of the lithium-ion battery, a long, narrow, several-inch-thick plank that weighs about 500 pounds and sits under the passenger compartment. Under the hood is the electric motor, differential, equipment for the regenerative braking system, and some of the usual stuff–power steering and braking hydraulics, electronics and so on. Even though the car lacks an engine block and a transmission, Perry says, the weight of the battery brings the total weight of the vehicle to about the equivalent of its gas-powered cousin. About 30 minutes charging will get the battery to 80% capacity using a standard household 220-volt circuit. (The plug itself will look something like today’s gas pump nozzles, according to the SAE standard recently established, and pictured below.)