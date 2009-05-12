Garbage Trucks and Success

Positive personal impact is one of the keys to personal and professional success that I discus in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to create positive personal impact, you need to do three things. 1) Develop and nurture your unique personal brand. 2) Be impeccable in your presentation of self – in person and on line. 3) Know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.

Being impeccable in your presentation of self is more than just dressing for success. People who are impeccable in their presentation of self treat the people they meet with kindness and respect. The other day, I got an email from my friend David Devlin. He sent me a great story about treating people with dignity and respect. It’s called “The Law of the Garbage Truck. Check it out…

Law of the Garbage Truck

One day I hopped in a taxi and we took off for the airport. We were driving in the right lane when suddenly a black car jumped out of a parking space right in front of us. My taxi driver slammed on his brakes, skidded, and missed the other car by just inches! The driver of the other car whipped his head around and started yelling at us. My taxi driver just smiled and waved at the guy. And I mean, he was really friendly. So I asked, ‘Why did you just do that? This guy almost ruined your car and sent us to the hospital!’

This is when my taxi driver taught me what I now call, “The Law of the Garbage Truck.” He explained that many people are like garbage trucks. They run around full of garbage, full of frustration, full of anger, and full of disappointment. As their garbage piles up, they need a place to dump it and sometimes they’ll dump it on you. Don’t take it personally. Just smile, wave, wish them well, and move on. Don’t take their garbage and spread it to other people at work, at home, or on the streets. The bottom line is that successful people do not let garbage trucks take over their day. Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets. So…love the people who treat you right. Pray for the ones who don’t.

Pretty cool story, right? Being a Pittsburgh guy, the fight side of my flight/fight reaction is over developed. By nature, I choose to fight. However, as the garbage truck story indicates, fighting is usually not very productive. It tends to ruin your day and day of the people with whom you come into contact.

More important, it identifies you as someone with poor personal impact. People who create positive personal impact don’t fly into a rage at the slightest provocation. They smile and go on about their business – just the taxi driver in the story.