CONFORMITY KILLS INNOVATION

In many organizations people are encouraged to continue with ‘business as usual’ and to maintain the status quo. When you think about this, it is quite logical to behave in this way. The current leaders and managers have risen to their position, because they supported this current way of doing business. And apparently they were good at it, otherwise they would not promoted. This means that leaders are really stimulated to stay in their comfort zones.

A lot of organizations see innovation as a side activity to the main business. An activity, which has to be finished, quickly, so they can quickly return to the business as usual.They want innovation to ‘behave’ according to the rules of the existing business.

This conformity will not create a fertile environment for change and innovation. It was Susan Jeffers who said, “if you do what you did you get what you got”. This applies to your business as well. So, if you want different results you need a different approach. Conformity will kill innovation.