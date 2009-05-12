advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Green Design, Literally: The Tennis Ball Chair

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
tennis-ball-chair

advertisement

Furniture designer Hugh Hayden’s Tennis Ball Chair is the embodiment of green design–both literally and figuratively. The designer’s chair, made up entirely of non-toxic, low-density, repurposed polyethylene (tennis balls) is about as low impact as a product can get. It’s an ideal use for tennis balls, which are often tossed in the trash while still in near-mint condition.

The chair is part of Hayden’s FUNiture furniture line. According to Hayden, the line is inspired by the experience of playing in ball-pools found in stores like Chuck-E-Cheese and IKEA. All FUNiture product–including multi-colored chairs, piles, poufs, stools and tables–are made from repurposed tennis balls. Hayden’s Tennis Ball Chair is currently on display at BKLYNDESIGNS, where it won the Inhabitat Editor’s Choice Award. 

abi-on-tennis-ball-chair

hugh

[Via Inhabitat]

Related: An Office Chair Just for Ladies
Related: Gold Gun? Lego Chair? Droog Store Opens in the U.S.!
Related: How the Aeron Chair Inspired Burton

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life