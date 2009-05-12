Green Design, Literally: The Tennis Ball Chair

Furniture designer Hugh Hayden’s Tennis Ball Chair is the embodiment of green design–both literally and figuratively. The designer’s chair, made up entirely of non-toxic, low-density, repurposed polyethylene (tennis balls) is about as low impact as a product can get. It’s an ideal use for tennis balls, which are often tossed in the trash while still in near-mint condition.

The chair is part of Hayden’s FUNiture furniture line. According to Hayden, the line is inspired by the experience of playing in ball-pools found in stores like Chuck-E-Cheese and IKEA. All FUNiture product–including multi-colored chairs, piles, poufs, stools and tables–are made from repurposed tennis balls. Hayden’s Tennis Ball Chair is currently on display at BKLYNDESIGNS, where it won the Inhabitat Editor’s Choice Award.

[Via Inhabitat]

