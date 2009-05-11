Connecting With Computers Through Mud



Tom Gerhardt’s mud computer, one of the projects on display at NYU’s ITP spring show 2009, is a keyboard replacement made entirely of the squishy stuff. According to Gerhardt, the Mud Tub pioneers a “new open-ended interaction typology where prescriptive goals are centered around states, rather than specific user manipulation”. So, for example, instead of clicking “Send” on your email, the Mud Tub might ask you to move two fingers a certain way in the mud.