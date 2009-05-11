Being Too Blessed to be Stressed Leads to Success

Self confidence is one of the keys to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become self confident you need to do three things. First, become an optimist. Second, face your fears and act. Third, surround yourself with positive people.

Last Thursday, Michael J Fox hosted a one hour television special on optimism called “Michael J Fox: Adventures of an Incurable Optimist.” Did you catch it? I hope so, as he focused on the power of optimism and how optimists create their own good fortune. As you probably know, Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease about 10 years ago. The disease pretty much ended his acting career, but not his life or optimism. He has created a foundation devoted to finding a cure for Parkinson and has established a goal of spreading the word about the power of optimism. The TV special is a follow up to his book Always Looking Up.

Suzanne McCarroll is a well know television personality in Denver. Recently, she had a battle with cancer. She survived and her cancer is in remission. She says that she learned that the little things that stress us and cause us to become pessimistic aren’t all that important in the greater scheme of things. Once she got her health back, she says she is “too blessed to be stressed” by many of life’s little, and big, annoyances – like the current economic crisis.

I am wearing a “Too Blessed To Be Stressed” T-shirt as I am writing this post. Suzanne has written a poem by the same name that captures her thoughts on optimism….

Too Blessed To Be Stressed – Suzanne McCarroll

I walked into work and everyone had a frown

My coworkers said the stock market was down.

Their 401 k’s were heading south

Causing them to be, down in the mouth.