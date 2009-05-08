How to Answer the Social Phone

It seems that if there are many ways to listen in the social Web, there are also many reasons with the ways to answer. Tom Asacker puts it well, we define ourselves both according to what we identify with and what we reject, and given the abundance of marketplace choice, we now choose interactions which we feel will produce the best story possible.

With that in mind, when customers interact with us, we have an opportunity to help enhance their stories. The social Web is but a tool that allows us to do that in many more ways, depending on where our customers are.

Even with the best tools, the first step is to know what you’re listening for, to be attuned to what your customers may be saying both with what they are explicit about and what they are not saying. For example, if nobody is paying you compliments, well you should think about that.

As well, complaints may be the indication that something is not going well in the relationship – they’re not necessarily an indication that there is anything specifically wrong with the product. On the other hand, a problem needs to be fixed before it becomes an emergency or a crisis.

How do you know which one is which? And how do you answer the social phone?

It all starts with your ability to determine how customers are talking about your content and your brand. Do they speak with passion about it? You will know if you pay attention to the count of positive testimonials and posts in a given period of time

Another way of finding out if you’re making headway is by identifying the volume of conversations aligned with an idea you might have shared. Or you could literally measure the number of links your content receives. On Twitter you could watch the times your content is retweeted.