Getting Change Right thru High Performance Teams

I am excited about working with Steve Denning. So excited that I will be engaging him in a free teleseminar this Monday at noon to talk more about it. If others feel like I do, there’ll soon be more.

I first joined forces with Steve in 1996 where we won international recognition for the rapid transformation of the World Bank’s Knowledge Management initiative. Since that time we have worked together in a variety of venues, helping people and organizations create massive, widespread change rapidly.

Today Steve is researching how to make work work better. That means multiplying productivity not by 20% or 30% but by 400% or 1,000%! That means finding workplace cultures that don’t suck, but are a joy to come to work for.

How would you like a job that you looked forward to every day when you got out of bed, one that didn’t rob your soul or your time, but helped you achieve your very best in ways that were fun and rewarding? Sounds like a dream, a fantasy. Steve has been finding places that do it regularly, consistently, systematically.

Denning says these are not a few, remote, isolated incidents. There are 100s of organizations he tells me. Tens of thousands of employees enjoy these kinds of workplaces. And due to the productivity gains, it is inevitable that the rest of the planet will be going this way, too. It’s just a matter of time. …feels to me like it’s just in time!

So, with all this talk of deep job satisfaction and massive productivity gains I asked Steve to tell me more. Here is what he said:

“This is a radical new way of managing work. It involves a different way of thinking about work, a different way of managing work, a different way of participating in work, a different way of working. It isn’t a quick fix. It isn’t an incremental change or a shift at the periphery. When fully implemented, it affects everything in the organization. It entails fundamental change.