Flexibility: A Top Value for Technical Women and Men by Caroline Simard, Director of Research

In my last blog post, I highlighted the different family configurations

between men and women working in high-technology – namely, 82% of technical women

report that their partner works full time, compared to 37% of technical men,

and a majority of women are partnered with someone working in high-tech as

well.

This creates the need for flexibility. Now, “flexibility” is

probably one of the most over-used buzz words when it comes to talking about the

retention of women in US corporations. It is thrown around a lot, and yet ill

defined. It is often used in the context of “flexible work” to refer to

part-time work arrangements, and usually it is thrown around as a solution for “work-life

balance” specifically for women. It is often viewed as a “special arrangement” or

a “perk,” a concession that a company makes for an employee. However, we are doing ourselves a disservice

by framing flexibility as a women’s issue and an exceptional “perk.” Would you build an inflexible technology system? Consider

the following engineering definition of flexibility from

Wikipedia. “In the context

of engineering design one can define flexibility as the ability of a system to respond to potential internal or external

changes affecting its value delivery, in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Thus, flexibility for an engineering system is the ease with which the system

can respond to uncertainty in a manner

to sustain or increase its value delivery. It should be noted that

uncertainty is a key element in the definition of flexibility.”

Where flexibility is necessary to the success of technology systems,

it is necessary to the success of human systems: There

is ongoing and significant uncertainty built in any human system (just

like engineering systems), leading to all employees experiencing variable

demands on their time from their families – in the form of sickness, closed

schools, spousal travel, elderly parents, divorce, sick children, etc. In

order to deliver technology products and services and maximize return on

investment for the company, managers must build in flexibility in the way

they allocate the workflow of their employees. This

flexibility will enable teams to respond to uncertainty and meet their business

goals. Since

technical employees deeply care about flexibility, our organization will be

able to attract and retain top talent. Flexibility is a business imperative that has been

demonstrated to positively impact the bottom line: –

Recruitment and Retention benefits

o Our

own Research

shows that 78% of technical men and 83% rate flexibility as very or highly

important to them, second only to the basics of healthcare and financial rewards.

Companies that take flexibility seriously will thus be able to attract and

retain technical talent. –

Other case studies have shows that flexibility increases

retention – for example, IBM, in a global survey of 42,000 employees, found that

flexibility is a top contributor to retention. Difficulties around work-life balance

were found to be the second top reason for intending to leave the company

(again, only second to dissatisfaction around financial rewards) –

Reduced absenteeism One

study of flexible work practices by researchers Dalton and Mesch in Administrative Science

Quarterly found that the introduction of flexible schedules led to higher

employee satisfaction and reduced absenteeism. When the organization removed

the flexibility schedules, absenteeism and satisfaction rates went back to what

they were before.

–

Flexibility is a two-way street: global human capital

management Globalization is putting increased demands on today’s

workforce for shifting and unpredictable schedules, and an appropriate

implementation of flexible practices is critical to companies’ ability to meet these

new demands. In The Global

Human Capital Study, CEOs defined “adaptability” as a critical feature of the

new human capital model. Companies that can quickly deploy talent with the

right skills to specific problems need workers who are adaptable and flexible –

and this flexibility mindset needs to be reflected in organizational practices. While flexibility practices take many forms, such as part-time

options, compressed work weeks, telecommuting, or the newer on-ramps and

offramps, a company doesn’t need to implement complex changes to experience the

wins of flexibility. Incorporating a flexibility “mindset” can be very effective

even if informally. Some critical components of fostering a flexibility mindset

include: –

Integrate flexibility with business strategy – consider

which projects, times, or tasks are conducive to flexibility.

–

Understanding how flexibility is valued by your

employees – understanding employee needs around flexibility is critical to implementing

the right solution. –

Executive buy-in and modeling – in order to send a

signal that formal or informal flexibility is an accepted business practice, executives

need to engage in it where possible. –

Making sure evaluation and promotion practices are

aligned with flexibility mindset – this requires ensuring that there is no evaluation

penalty associated with flexibility.