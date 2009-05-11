Greenpeace Tissue Guide iPhone App Makes Paper Product Purchases Easy

Environmentally-friendly paper products are a surprisingly contentious subject, but Greenpeace’s new tissue guide iPhone app makes the debate over which paper towel brand to buy much easier. The free app provides, ratings, recommendations, and warnings about which companies to avoid for over 100 brands of toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins, and tissues. Greenpeace only recommends brands that contain 100% overall recycled content, at least 50% post-consumer recycled content, and are bleached without toxic chlorine compounds.

Incidentally, Greenpeace caused quite a stir a few years ago when it released an analysis of the iPhone showing that it contains toxic chemicals. Apple has removed PVC, a toxic chemical, from the iPhone 3G’s internal wiring, but the company still only ranked 10th among major electronic manufacturers in Greenpeace’s latest Guide to Greener Electronics.

The Greenpeace Tissue Guide is only one of a slew of iPhone apps that help you make green decisions. The most comprehensive app may be GoodGuide, which provides health, environmental, and social performance information on over 70,000 products, ranging from toothpaste to shampoo. Other green shopping apps worth checking out include Locavore and 3rdwhale.

