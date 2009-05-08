Have A Back-Up Plan To Your Back-Up Plan

Every week I share a few stratagems to help inspire my readers. But if you’re not familiar with my books, Hide A Dagger Behind A Smile and T he Way of Innovation , then you probably find the stratagems interesting but not overly empowering.

One of the keys

to understanding how to use these time-tested stratagems in your business and

life is to develop clearly defined strategies based off the basic principles I

present. Then you must blend a combination of those strategies into one attack

plan.

Each stratagem,

when correctly chosen and executed, can cause dramatic shifts in power, giving

its wielder temporary advantage over his adversaries. But our ambitions — in

politics, war, or business — are longer lasting. Moving from a temporary

advantage to a longer-lasting or even permanent advantage involves implementing

a stream of linked stratagems into an appropriate business strategy.

The most

competitive companies of the decade each implemented at least three stratagems to

develop strategies which helped them outperform their peers. Some launched as

many as 15. When artfully constructed and incessantly executed, a stream of

strategies will keep your competition off balance and make you a player few can

contend with.

Several of the

companies that I have reviewed combine a series of strategies to carve out

their place in their particular industries. Remember Valley Forge Fabrics? The

decorative upholstery company has spent more than three decades building its

business and it now sells more fabric to the hospitality industry than any

other company in the world.

How did they do

this? By building strategies based off the following stratagems:

Take the

Unorthodox Path – Valley Forge reorganized the fabric and yarn supply chain,

which ended up creating a compelling competitive advantage.