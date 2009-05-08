12 Leadership Lessons From the Bridge of the Starship Enterprise

Between liaisons with Pantone hued alien females, conflicts with empire-building cyborg killing machines, and encounters on new planets that always results in the death of a red shirted security officer, koans of management advice are routinely delivered from the bridge of the Enterprise.

There are great lessons to be learned from the words of these men who sit in the Captain’s chair. Apply the wisdom of Starfleet’s finest to your strange new world of business and you too will manage well and prosper.

Be a Leader

“The man on top walks a lonely street; the ‘chain’ of command is often a noose.” -Capt. James Tiberius Kirk

“One of the advantages of being Captain is being able to ask for advice without necessarily having to take it.” -Kirk

Taunt Your Rival