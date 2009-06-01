Contributors

Columnist Nancy Lublin’s day job is running Do Something, a not-for-profit organization inspiring and supporting 11 million youth volunteers. But she credits a decidedly adult pastime with sharpening her business savvy: “playing a lot of poker in underground clubs in the late ’90s.” Lublin is at work on her second book, Stretch: How the Corporate World Can Learn to Do More With Less.

For “Pure New Wool,” writer Theunis Bates trekked to the Scottish isle of Lewis, home of Harris tweed. “As you drive around the island, you’re bombarded with color: Day-Glo lichens, violet heather, and deep, drab peat pits,” he says. “You can see where the island’s artisan weavers find inspiration for their kaleidoscopic tweeds.” A reporter at Time in London for five years, he now freelances for American and British magazines.

“I enjoyed photographing Neri Oxman for the obvious reasons — she’s sweet, talented, and remarkably beautiful — but she was also very open to different ideas,” says Jeff Riedel, who planned everything from liquid latex to colorful projections with this month’s cover subject. “In the end, though, the most simple portrait was totally compelling.” The award-winning photographer picked up his first Polaroid camera at age 8. He continues to favor film over digital, shooting for GQ, Vanity Fair, and Vogue.

“Years ago, a journalist asked me if she was going to lose her job because of the Web,” says Noah Robischon, executive editor of FastCompany.com. “The answer was not necessarily. Original reporting and analysis are always going to have value, regardless of the medium.” He ought to know — he was a magazine writer before managing Gawker Media’s blogs. He joined Fast Company in December.

Not So Fast comes from RooftopComedy, a San Francisco — based media company dedicated to live, cutting-edge comedy. The group claims to be “the world’s leading producer of organic, sustainably harvested humor,” and you can share in the bumper crop not only on our back page in each issue but also every Friday at fastcompany.com/rooftopcomedy.