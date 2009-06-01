The Apple Wannabes: Dell, Microsoft, Pepsi, and Google

Exec #1: “Only once every four years will we be able to take the logo of a Diet Coke — drinking presidential candidate, rotate it 45 degrees, and act like we created the Mona Lisa of logos.” Exec #2: “We need to move quickly to keep this momentum. It’s not about soft drinks anymore.” Exec #1: “Kids today are turning to the iSoda app on their iPhones.” Exec #2: “We need to galvanize a movement.” Exec #1: “I’ve got the solution. I call it ‘iHope.’ It’s sleek, minimal, refined, and frugal — a sign of the times. The titanium can signals that you’re in the club. And the contents? This is the best part: There are none. It’s just air.”[Long silence] Exec #2: “I love it.” Exec #3: “How do we bottle it?”

Microsoft

PowerPoint slide 1: Vista 2.0 Rollout Plan

PowerPoint slide 2: Customers loved Vista almost as much as Zune, but they didn’t have a way to express it.

PowerPoint slide 3: With Windows 7 ready, now is the time to tap all that hidden Vista passion.

PowerPoint slide 4: What captures the Vista experience better than the blue screen?

PowerPoint slide 5: It’s a blank slate for creativity, a canvas for customers to express their emotions. But we haven’t had a name for it.

PowerPoint slide 6: Until now.

PowerPoint slide 7: Meet Bluei (pronounced blooey).

PowerPoint slide 8: Ka-ching? Ka-Bluei! Our customers are going to explode.

Google

Eric Schmidt: “Got a minute, Googletron 9000?”

Computer: “Yes, Eric?”

Schmidt: “How do we compete with the iPhone? Our engineers are the best in the world. We’re artists. But no one gets it. You’ve seen Google Calendar, right?”

Computer: “Of course, Eric.”

Schmidt: “Exactly! So what can we do?”

Computer: “Well, statistically speaking, humans gravitate toward objects of simple design and uncomplicated meaning. They also like shiny objects. So I’d do that. Name it ‘Android.’ That’s my son’s name.”

Schmidt: “Great. Thanks. Hey, while I’m here, can you help me pick between these 41 shades of blue?”

Dell

Exec #1: “I don’t get it: Apple does thin laptops, we do thin laptops. They do fashion colors, we do fashion colors.”

Exec #2: “Why can’t we find that ‘it’ factor?”

Exec #1: “Hey, that’s it: IT!”

Exec #2: “Sneakernet is where Apple fears to tread?”

Exec #1: “Design Eye for the Server Guy.”

Exec #2: “Can we make them ‘belong’ to our brand by incorporating design into their world?”

Exec #1: “I won’t rest until an HP-loyal IT guy sees his friend at the server farm with the new Dellicious line of colorful boxes, and snorts, ‘Nice rack.’ ”

RooftopComedy records live comedy every night of the year, with a global network of comedians satirizing everything from the boardroom to the bathroom. Go to FastCompany.com/rooftopcomedy every Friday for new RooftopComedy videos.