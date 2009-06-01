World Food Business Summit Leaders Dish Future Trends

“You can’t go into a supermarket and find a product that doesn’t have a health claim on it. This makes the public confused about what to eat. At some point people will throw their hands up and say, ‘We can’t make any sense of this.'” — Marion Nestle, NYU NUTRITION PROFESSOR

“Despite the credit crunch, sales of free-range meat have grown. One-fifth of shoppers now say that animal welfare is one of their key drivers of product choice. [But] we’re also seeing customers switching to cheaper cuts of meat.” — Mark Price, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF WAITROSE SUPERMARKETS