Sincerity, Clear Language and Success

Dynamic communication skills are one the keys to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to master three basic, but very important, skills: 1) conversation; 2) writing; and 3) presenting.

Clear language is key to effective communication — whether you are engaged in conversation, writing or presenting. The other day, I saw a quote from George Orwell, author of two of my favorite books, 1984 and Animal Farm. I still think that his words, “some animals are more equal than others” are some of the most amusing, sad, and truly prophetic words ever written.

Here’s what George has to say about clear communication…

“The great enemy of clear language is insincerity. When there is a gap between one’s real and one’s declared aims, one turns as it were instinctively to long words and exhausted idioms, like a cuttlefish spurting out ink.”



“…a cuttlefish spurting out ink…” George certainly had quite a way with words. But he was right. Insincerity is the enemy of clear language. Effective communication is sincere communication. Speak, write and present from the heart and you will communicate well.

If you read this blog with any regularity, you know that I am a big believer in the power of personal branding. And, while I suggest that every person needs to choose his or her unique personal brand, I think that integrity needs to be the cornerstone of any personal brand.

Sincerity and integrity go hand in hand. Dictionary.com defines sincerity as “the quality or state of being sincere, genuine, honest and free of duplicity.” The secondary definition is “honesty of mind or intention; freedom from simulation, hypocrisy, disguise, or false pretense.” People with high integrity are sincere.