What’s the Plan, Stan?

In this time of uncertainty every Company needs a Strategic Plan that points to future certainty and calm the nerves of everyone in the organization. But even in a bad economy a Strategic Plan should help the Company achieve maximum competitiveness in the marketplace and earn above average returns. However, most Strategic Plans are only 50% effective in achieve their goals, even in good economic times, because: 1. Employees don’t understand the Strategic Plan and their role in it. 95% of Employees don’t know what their Company’s Strategic Plan is and don’t understand how the work they perform relates to the success of the Strategic Plan! Employees with knowledge of the Company’s Strategy and who see a clear connection – “line of sight”- between what they do and how they can contribute to the success of the Company, have heightened levels of commitment, job satisfaction, and trust. Without the “buy-in” of the Company’s most important Stakeholders, who are charged with implementing important elements of the Strategic Plan, the right work will not get done or it will not get done right and the Company will not realize its full potential.