Don’t Be a Grinch In Today’s Economy

Millions of people are stressed out like never before.Companies have gone out of business, there have been massive lay-offs, and there’s an uncertainty permeating the work environment.

Everyone needs a break. Even if you love what you do youneed to take time to recharge.

Instead, so many businesses have cancelled conferences and retreats for fear of looking like they’re wasting money. I don’t understand why some of these organizations had knee jerk reactions, and cancelled conferences and meetings where they would have had an opportunity to share challenges and best practices with each other. Off-site conferences are a way for employees to release their stress and return to work refocused, motivated and ready to create.

A recent article in the New Yorker by James Surowiecki mentions organizations that separated themselves from the pack during past depressions and recessions.

• 1933 depression- Kraft introduced Miracle Whip. In six months it was the bestselling

• 1954 recession- Texas Instruments brought out the transistor radio