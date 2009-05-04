Don’t Be a Grinch In Today’s Economy

According to the American Psychological Association stressis costing US businesses 300 Billion Dollars.
Millions of people are stressed out like never before.Companies have gone out of business, there have been massive lay-offs, and there’s an uncertainty permeating the work environment.
Everyone needs a break. Even if you love what you do youneed to take time to recharge.
Instead, so many businesses have cancelled conferences and retreats for fear of looking like they’re wasting money. I don’t understand why some of these organizations had knee jerk reactions, and cancelled conferences and meetings where they would have had an opportunity to share challenges and best practices with each other. Off-site conferences are a way for employees to release their stress and return to work refocused, motivated and ready to create.
A recent article in the New Yorker by James Surowiecki mentions organizations that separated themselves from the pack during past depressions and recessions.
• 1933 depression- Kraft introduced Miracle Whip. In six months it was the bestselling
• 1954 recession- Texas Instruments brought out the transistor radio
• 2001 Apple launched the Ipod
All three of these organizations were able to engage and utilize the talent in theirorganization during economic down turns. They were willing to invest in their organization and their employees. They didn’t cut back and hope for the best. They continued to become the best.
In these stressful times, employees need to know they are valued since so many of them are working harder than ever to do more with less. The more valued people feel, the easier it is to engage them, and utilize skills and talents you didn’t even know they had. This can be a good time to leverage those talents and forge ahead of your competition.
Take care of your employees and they will increase your chances for success in any economy.