Study: Executives Want to Go Green, but Only If Financial Incentives Are Available

The results from Johnson Controls’ Energy Efficiency Indicator (EEI) survey are back, with few surprises. The report, which surveyed 1,400 North American executives in charge of energy management, found that the execs are interested in energy efficiency initiatives but need financial incentives to go through with them.

According to the survey, 71% of business executives are paying more attention to energy efficiency than they were a year ago, but respondents also reported a 10% decline in the use of facility capital budgets to finance energy projects along with a 6% decrease in investments using operational budgets. The reason, according to respondents, is limited capital and an unattractive payback period. C. David Myers, the president of Johnson Controls Building Efficiency Division, believes that federal government stimulus cash will spur investments in the next 18 months.

Business leaders are, however, considering a wide range of alternative energy technologies, including wind, solar, geothermal, and solar electric. And 38% of respondents are seeking green building certification on new projects–a sign that such certification is becoming de rigeur for many companies.

[Via Johnson Controls]