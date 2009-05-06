Survival Tips for Moving Back in with Mom and Dad

According to research company Twentysomething Inc., up to 65

percent of 2009 college graduates are slated to return home upon graduation.

Although not the ideal choice for many young people, it’s a smart option if you

don’t have the means to support yourself and your parents are willing to put a

roof over your head for a while.

I lived at home for a few months after graduate school and,

frankly, I didn’t handle it very well. I spent a lot of time sulking in my

childhood bedroom—heart-design wallpaper, prom photos and all—and fell into an “I’m

a failure” funk. Eventually, I set up some networking lunches, had a few

sessions with a career counselor and landed a job and an apartment on my own. In retrospect, I wish I had handled the situation a lot better. I

wish I’d treated that time as as a positive opportunity rather than a post-college

purgatory. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here are some tips—a.k.a.

what I wish I had done when I moved back in with mom and dad: 1. Communicate

early and often. If you have a good enough relationship to move back home after

graduation, you should have a good enough relationship to talk openly with your

parent or parents about your expectations for living together again. For instance,

discuss up front whether you’ll be expected to come home at a certain time,

whether you’ll need to ask permission to have guests over and what you’ll be

expected to contribute to the household in money or chores.

2. Use

your parents’ financial support wisely. If your parents offer to help you

financially, consider asking them for help purchasing items and services that

will help your job search or career development. For instance, they might take

you shopping for work

appropriate clothes, pay for the gas in your car or put you on a family

cell phone plan that includes both voice and data for keeping in touch with

friends and conducting your job search (check out the Spring Simply Everything

Family Plan, which is a great value and also available for individuals). 3. Learn

a new skill or two. Why, oh, why did I not learn some cooking tips from my mom while I

was living at home? If you view your time at home as an opportunity, you’ll

take advantage of the skills your parents can teach you—things you probably

overlooked when you were a kid. For instance, ask your parents to share their knowledge

on home maintenance if you want to own a home someday, work in the garden with

your dad or go to yoga with your mom. You might also offer to teach them

anything you’ve learned while you were away at school. While she was living at

home, my younger sister helped my dad set up his Facebook profile! Have you moved back in with your parents and made the best of it?

Please share!

