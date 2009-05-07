A Portable, Rolling Home That Unfolds Like a Slinky

Like any desk jockey, we’ve got a keen interest in any innovation that makes hobo life possible. So we were impressed by the prototype WheelLY, a portable shelter designed by Zo-Loft Architecture. It puts your standard shopping-cart/single-person-tent setup to shame. The key piece is a central ring that can be rolled along the ground, thanks to a handy metal grip; you can put up to 250 pounds of stuff inside the ring. Once you’ve reached an amenable spot to settle, the hand grip becomes a brace for anchoring the rig, and the sides expand via neoprene sleeves–a little bit like a slinky. At full size, the shelter is 11 feet long.

Zo-loft–get the pun?–proposed that advertisers could subsidize the WheelLY for use by the homeless–which, given the inherent probability of branding disasters, sounds about as likely as GM asking the Octomom to become its next spokesperson. But the WheelLY makers also has an eye to Mad-Max nomads of the future. The WheelLY, they point out, can be joined with other units to form an entire pop-up settlement.

