Harvest Green’s Vision of Vertical Urban Farming in Mixed-Use Buildings

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
Romses Architects' Harvest Green Project

Romses Architects’ Harvest Green Project, a winning entry in Vancouver’s “The 2030 Challenge,” explores urban vertical farming in mixed-use buildings.

The architecture firm envisions a building that contains vegetables, herbs, fish, fruit, egg-laying chickens, and a goat and sheep dairy facility. The Harvest Tower will be powered by photovoltaic glazing, small and large-scale wind turbines, and methane generated from compost. A rainwater cistern on top of the tower will provide irrigation for on-site crops and roof gardens.

In addition to farm and garden facilities, the tower will also contain a plant and seed lab, an organic foods store, a supermarket, a harvest restaurant, a transit station, and underground parking. Regardless of whether it is ever built, the Harvest Tower represents a potential urban future of mixed-use buildings with tenants that work together (i.e the roof garden supplies food to the restaurant and supermarket, the plant and seed lab provides research for the roof garden, etc.). 

Romses Architects' Harvest Green Project

Romses Architects' Harvest Green Project

