Harvest Green’s Vision of Vertical Urban Farming in Mixed-Use Buildings

Romses Architects’ Harvest Green Project, a winning entry in Vancouver’s “The 2030 Challenge,” explores urban vertical farming in mixed-use buildings.

The architecture firm envisions a building that contains vegetables, herbs, fish, fruit, egg-laying chickens, and a goat and sheep dairy facility. The Harvest Tower will be powered by photovoltaic glazing, small and large-scale wind turbines, and methane generated from compost. A rainwater cistern on top of the tower will provide irrigation for on-site crops and roof gardens.

In addition to farm and garden facilities, the tower will also contain a plant and seed lab, an organic foods store, a supermarket, a harvest restaurant, a transit station, and underground parking. Regardless of whether it is ever built, the Harvest Tower represents a potential urban future of mixed-use buildings with tenants that work together (i.e the roof garden supplies food to the restaurant and supermarket, the plant and seed lab provides research for the roof garden, etc.).

[Via DesignBoom]