Kindle DX: Why Size Matters

People have a lot of expectations for the new, larger-sized Kindle DX . Interesting how a shift in size / form factor can hold the fate of an entire industry (newspapers in this case) in its hand. Wow, the power of industrial design! I wish a larger screen could save the Boston Globe. But I doubt that is the case, at least not in the way people are hoping.

First, let me put my loyalties on the table. I have a huge attachment to newspapers. The front page of The New York Times has been a constant in my life. When my great grandfather emigrated to this country from Eastern Europe, he learned English by translating the front page of the Times every day. I will never forget my dad’s teaching me that elegant business-man trick of reading the Times with one hand on the subway. And my mom, who has written about food for the times for more than 30 years, has had her byline appear on the front page twice in that period. It will take a lot for me to cancel my subscription to the print version.

The front page of the paper is an amazing piece of work. It is not just a collection of stories. It is a frame of reference–an informed perspective on what is important each day. And it is conveyed at a glance, through images and text only–a rich data visualization devoid of any abstraction. The interplay between the multi-column layout, use of images, headlines and column inches, all communicate different things about the news. The editors and designers work these different instruments into a perfect harmony each day. I was fortunate to attend a presentation (sponsored by Liz Danzico from SVA) in which Tom Bodkin, the Design Director of the Times for many years, talked about how the front page is composed. He used the Obama victory as an example, showing how it had evolved throughout the day. It is a wonderful balance of science (the ranking of stories based on their importance in the news cycle) with art (hand-composed sketches that Tom produces each day).

Despite my attachment to the paper, I do more and more reading online these days, particularly on my iPhone. I read approximately 45 feeds as well as portions of the Times and the Wall Street Journal almost every day. But I am getting really tired of lists. Lists don’t tell me much. Yet very few news sites offer anything more than lists (Fast Company being no exception). Even Digg hasn’t gone beyond a simple list, despite the richness of community participation. Lists are a clear reminder that you are looking at search results, not news.

There are a number of popular experiments that try and break out of this lazy format. Newsmap generated a lot of buzz when it launched. And GoogleLabs recently started playing around with a timeline application for viewing news. While these experiments break out of the simple list format, they are still pure machine logic. There is no editorial point of view encoded in the frame.

Back to size. It is hard to express an editorial point of view in a flat list. Even with dramatic improvements in Web display technologies, we still spend a lot of time talking with our Web clients about “magazine-like” layouts that offer greater variety in size and positioning of content. These multi-column layouts are fundamentally different for one important reason: juxtaposition! The minute you juxtapose two things you create contrast. You tell a story. Scott McCloud, of Understanding Comics, famously explains how meaning is created in the gutter, between the panels. In the juxtaposition of one moment with the next in both time (as you read) and space.

There are few design principles more important than juxtaposition. But why should you care if you are not a designer? Juxtaposition is the future of print media. And, frankly, this future is largely unrealized online. As I read different posts in Google Reader each day I traverse a dizzying array of topics. But I can’t ever put two articles side by side the way the editorial board of The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal can. If you are in the news/content business, you better be looking for every possible way to leverage your editorial perspective and build it into the medium going forward. To encode your frame of reference in software.