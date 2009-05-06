Rock Star Engineers Debut in Intel’s New Advertising Campaign That Focuses on the Future

When Intel decided to retool its largest advertising push in years, the chipmaker wanted to make a familiar statement: “our products make everyday life possible.” But Santa Clara-based advertising firm Venables Bell & Partners found this slogan a bit trite, according to a story by Stephanie Clifford in The New York Times.

Venables Bell discovered that virtually every technology company presents itself as necessary for the here-and-now. The new Intel campaign, launching Monday in the U.S., instead hinges on the notion that Intel makes the future possible. Taglined “Sponsors of Tomorrow,” Venables Bell’s multi-platform strategy casts Intel as a technology-focused innovator that celebrates technophile culture and highlights the company’s engineering achievements rather than the products derived from them.

Venables Bell found an interesting culture at Intel; rather than working on solutions to today’s problems, most R&D was focused on projects two or three years away from hitting the market. This forward-thinking atmosphere, coupled with a reverence among engineers for the breakthroughs that came before them, spawned the “Sponsors of Tomorrow” theme.

In one television ad, a middle-aged man donning his company ID enters the break room to raucous fanfare and swooning reminiscent of a red carpet moment with the Beatles circa 1964. As the man winks to his admirers and signs autographs, the screen graphic reads “Ajay Bhatt, co-inventor of U.S.B.” followed by “Our rock stars aren’t like your rock stars.”

A related print ad juxtaposes a photo of an over-the-top rock band next to a duo of engineers in white lab coats. The copy: “Your rock stars aren’t like our rock stars.” Other print ads are less tongue-in-cheek and more message-driven. In an ad reading “Your clean room isn’t like our clean room,” a photo of a young girl seated in an immaculately kept pink bedroom is placed next to an image of an Intel lab worker in a clean room “bunny suit.” The ad goes on to explain that Intel’s clean rooms are “10,000 times cleaner than a hospital operating room.”