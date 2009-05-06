Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Unveils Kindle DX in New York

At an event in New York City today, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos introduced Kindle DX, a large-screen version of the popular e-reader device priced at $489. It will ship this summer, and is available for pre-order today .

Bezos began by trumpeting Kindle electronic book sales: since the sleeker Kindle 2 was introduced in March, Kindle sales have more than doubled as a percentage of Amazon’s book sales. In the spirit of preserving a winning formula, the Kindle DX is a carbon copy of the Kindle 2 device, simply with an 8-inch by 11-inch screen format screen. The screen size itself measures 9.7 inches diagonally.

The use of the A4 Letter-sized format, Bezos explained, means that PDF documents and textbooks don’t need to be reformatted to fit the screen. Indeed, Kindle DX is optimized for sending, receiving and displaying PDF files; like the iPhone, the screen size can be maximized by turning the device to the left or right; an accelerometer in the device will auto-rotate the document. The device retains the QWERTY keyboard at the base of the screen, as well as options for changing text size and line length.

In addition to 3G access to Amazon’s 275,000 books and space for 3500 of them–that’s 3.3 gigabytes–Kindle DX will also be a part of a pilot program at six universities across the country: Arizona State University, Reed College, Pace University in New York, Princeton University, Case Western University, and my own alma mater, the University of Virginia. Case Western University President Barbara Snyder was on hand to congratulate Bezos on the announcement.