Eight Amazing Interactive Light Shows

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Nine Inch Nails: Only (Live in HD) from WhoRu? on Vimeo.

Nine Inch Nails’ performs on a stunning interactive stage, a massive panel of lights that reacts to sound and the band’s movements. Created by Montreal-based Moment Factory, it was picked as one of the best projects of 2008 by Creative Review (check out the making-of video here). But Moment Factory isn’t alone in making amazing light and music installations.

This installation, by United Visual Artists, just wrapped up a stint in London:

https://vimeo.com/4026628

Constellation from United Visual Artists on Vimeo.

This piece, installed at Tokyo’s Mori Tower, is titled “Contact”:

https://vimeo.com/4028762

Contact at Mori Tower from United Visual Artists on Vimeo.

The live-action video for the band Battles is a personal favorite. The same piece, titled “Array” was just presented in Japan, as a public installation. Be patient–the lights and music sync beautifully about half way through.

https://vimeo.com/3761534

Battles, Tonto from United Visual Artists on Vimeo.

This interactive screen was originally commissioned for a dance performance at the Tate Modern. It’ll be touring internationally in 2009:

https://vimeo.com/4026053

Echo from United Visual Artists on Vimeo.

Also in London, a piece at the Victoria & Albert Museum by Universal Everything. The visuals react to a live musical score, randomly generated by custom software:

Forever at the Victoria & Albert Museum from Universal Everything on Vimeo.

Carsten Nikolai’s Syn Chron has a skin that lasers beam animations onto, in sync to the sounds:

https://vimeo.com/710399

syn chron :: carsten nicolai from bacteriasleep on Vimeo.

Last but not least, Obscura Digital’s recent show at the U.S. Mint:

