Eight Amazing Interactive Light Shows

Nine Inch Nails: Only (Live in HD) from WhoRu? on Vimeo.

Nine Inch Nails’ performs on a stunning interactive stage, a massive panel of lights that reacts to sound and the band’s movements. Created by Montreal-based Moment Factory, it was picked as one of the best projects of 2008 by Creative Review (check out the making-of video here). But Moment Factory isn’t alone in making amazing light and music installations.

This installation, by United Visual Artists, just wrapped up a stint in London:

https://vimeo.com/4026628

Constellation from United Visual Artists on Vimeo.

This piece, installed at Tokyo’s Mori Tower, is titled “Contact”: