“Have patience with everything that remains unsolved in your heart. Try to love the questions themselves, like locked rooms and like books written in a foreign language. Do not now look for the answers. They cannot now be given to you because you could not live them. It is a question of experiencing everything. At present you need to live the question. Perhaps you will gradually, without even noticing it, find yourself experiencing the answer, some distant day.” – Rainer Maria Rilke.

As a coach I ask my clients to live in the questions. As leaders they are looked at for the answers. They almost automatically try to process things at the speed of light and do something with what’s thrown in front of them because that’s what their world has trained them to do for so long.

But to live in the questions at least long enough for an insight, a paradigm shift or a newfound awareness, how they do the rest will shift and they will look at themselves and others through those insights.

So I ask you to live in some of the questions and see what unfolds, though perhaps not at this moment in time. Then ask yourself “What will your life look like if you took some space in time to just be, not solve, not try to have that magic wand but to see a question for what it is…something to be curious about and let grow within you.Leading from curiosity brings a depth and breadth to your world and those within it through conversation, discovery and growth.