I wonder what antitrust agency lawyers will make of Oracle’s acquisition of Sun. Not that it matters much as Larry Ellison has slain that dragon before. Rumor has it the heads of three lawyers are mounted on the wall of Ellison’s office (knew I liked Larry for a reason).

The

database market is tiny when measured by the number of serious

competitors. Oracle is the king of the enterprise database server

beasts while IBM’s DB2 or Microsoft’s SQL Server holds a tenuous second

places (depending on whose measure you use, the common analyst measures

being revenues, installations, recent developer involvement, moon

phases or the pattern of chicken bones tossed into a fire pit).

Microsoft’s SQL Server has its adherents, but that is largely out of

religion for Windows not over-arching trends. Also-rans like Ingress,

Sybase and others have receded into obscurity. For enterprise database

technology, this is a seriously contracted market and one that would

cause any government lawyer to skip their triple martini lunches.

Now Larry is buying the bottom of the market.

In Sun he also gets MySQL, the Open Source competitor for which Sun

overpaid. MySQL not only has absconded with nearly the entire low end

of the market (a sector where Oracle never made money nor marketed

their wares with any real intent), but it is eating most of the middle

ground as well. When I talk to CTOs and ask them about non-mission

critical applications, they contentedly use MySQL and forgo the expense

of establishing another Oracle instance.

That has to annoy Ellison no end (knew I liked MySQL for a reason).

In buying Sun, Oracle is significantly consolidating the entire

database market, and demonstrably the enterprise database market.

Granted MySQL’s Open Source nature means Oracle doesn’t really control

it at all. Larry can’t kill it off on a whim. Yet Oracle can influence

its growth, support and overall market viability. Oracle can affect

MySQL’s future.