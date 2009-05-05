Device Turns Pee into Drinking Water

Designer Leonardo Manavella has come up with a concept device that turns urine into drinkable water. The H20 purifier, meant for emergency situations and areas where drinking water is unsafe, requires users to urinate on the activated carbon in the purifier to eliminate the color and flavor of urine. And voila, after squeezing the container, water is ready to drink. The technical details of the device are a little unclear due to what appears to be translation issues, but it’s an innovative idea nonetheless.

NASA has already developed a high-tech pee-cycling machine, but the $250,000 price tag keeps the device from ending up in the hands of everyday pee-cyclers. For anyone who just wants to make sure their urine doesn’t go to waste, consider a composting toilet.

[Via Yanko Design]