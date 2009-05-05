iPhone 3.0 May Allow XXX Apps

Apple isn’t usually very elaborate when it comes to App Store rejections. But according to Gigaom, one developer was recently led to believe that while Apple wouldn’t approve his overly-risque app right now, it might allow the app once iPhone 3.0 was made publicly available.

The app in question is Makayama’s Newspaper, an aggregator that compiles international newspapers into a single feed. The problem? One of the newspapers being funneled into the app was popular U.K. daily The Sun, which frequently features topless women in one of its sections.

Apple rejected the inclusion of The Sun, but also told the developers that they could resubmit the app once iPhone 3.0 is allowed–presumably because the new OS would have improved parental control features that would allow some users to view adult content.

Apple has become increasingly lax lately about apps that feature bikini-clad models and other sub-pornographic fare. With better parental controls, a wave of adult-only iPhone apps could be on the way.

