Obama & Innovation – First hundred days assessment

As President Obama reaches the first milestone of 100 days in office, many pundits are evaluating how he’s doing. I don’t really care about most of these assessments which seem to be focused more on how Presidential he has been acting and not really looking at the substance of Obama’s actions and impact as President. But since the President chose to deliver an address to the National Academy of the Sciences this week, it seems appropriate to ask how he’s doing when it comes to innovation. With that in mind, here are my observations on two indicators: Obama’s speech to the NAS, and his actions in response to the economic situation (which have a direct impact on the National innovation climate).

In considering Obama’s speech, I am not going to critique his

delivery or choice of words. My concern is the content (did he cover

the right issues given the audience), the substance (was there

appropriate depth in the treatment), and the underlying policy (can we

expect a positive outcome) of his remarks.

In the area of content, I have to give Obama an A-. He really did

hit on several key issues that impact innovation: funding for basic

research, R&D credits for private enterprise, education, and data

privacy. There are other innovation related topics he could have

address, but you can only hit so many topics in any one given speech

and not all are appropriate for every audience. (For a more complete

list is innovation issues see this open letter post.)

I would say the only issue missing that I really wished he had touched

on with this audience was revisiting the Bayh-Dole Act—a piece of

legislation which was a bad deal for tax payers and a bad deal for

innovation.

Looking at the substance of his remarks, I am a little less

impressed. On the plus side, Obama recognized that we can’t be

complacent and investing in our future is important. Yet while he

glibly talked of the sins of letting scientific research be

politicized, his words and actions suggest that he only views political

influence as a bad thing when it is contrary to the political view he

subscribes to. He frequently referenced carbon pollution as a key

focus of needed research—this is of course is one of the most

politicized science issues in recent history. Obama cited many

specific investments in the form of doubling and in some cases tripling

of budgets for programs. However, money doesn’t always equate with

impact. I would have preferred to hear more about the allocation of

those funds. Does doubling the budget of the National Science

Foundation mean that these new funds will flow through to actual

research, or does it mean that the NSF will add a heap of

bureaucracy? (In the interest of full disclosure I should state that

I am very pro-NSF funding and was the recipient of an NSF grant back

when I was in school.) For this reason, I can only give Obama a C+ on

substance.

Considering the policy behind the remarks is a more difficult

challenge. Politicians are of course very skilled at minimizing the

degree to which they disclose the actual intent of policy when they

speak. This is a necessary skill for politics because it is always

true that any time a politician take a concrete position, more votes

will be lost than gained. So, we in the citizenry are forced to try

and read the tea leaves. Based on past performance of government

initiatives, it is impossible to not have some healthy skepticism.

Thus, I am not very optimistic. I do believe that the increase funding

for certain agencies will have a positive impact, as will making the

R&D tax credit permanent. So, kudos go to Obama for these

actions.

However, I don’t hold much hope for Obama’s comments on education.

It has been shown time and time again that throwing more money at

education does not produce results. There is new thinking needed to

fix what is broken in our educational system, and I suspect that the

cure to what ails us may not require new money to implement as much as

a simple realignment of priorities, focus, and the funding associated

with current, well-meant-but-failed programs. Not to be harsh, but we

also need to recognize that equality of opportunity does not mean

equality of outcome. While we should invest in creating a level

playing field, it is a misuse of public funds to go to extremes to try

and force equal results.

I am also very worried when it becomes a matter of public policy to

direct where we will focus our national investment in research. Obama

open his remarks stating that we can’t predict from where the great

breakthroughs will come. But, he went on to make it clear that he

intends to focus funding in certain areas based on their political

currency. Furthermore, from the sound of it, the voices that

contribute to the debate may be selectively chosen. There are too many

examples from the past which make it clear that suppressing broad

discussion and dialogue around emerging science is never a good

approach. I sincerely hope that I am misreading the tea leaves in this

area.