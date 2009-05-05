Open Innovation – What You Said

As companies are looking for ways to fuel innovation without burning cash and other resources, one method of idea generation that has been garnering a lot of buzz is open innovation. In pursuing open innovation, companies attempt to leverage members of their value network (customers and partners) to harvest more concepts around which innovation initiatives can be mounted. But is open innovation effective? That was the question behind our latest Innovating To Win Innovation poll. You were asked to characterize the nature of the results you were achieving (or expected to achieve) from your open innovation programs. The results are quite interesting.

Just under 43% of you expect get either breakthrough innovations or

significant new market opportunities through open innovation. Fully

one third of respondents anticipate that the results of open innovation

will be incremental in nature.

At one level, these results are not too surprising. It is a well

understood concept that customers are subject to the same forces of

mental inertia that product designers must overcome. The current use

model of the product or service you are providing your customers

creates a lens through which they see what is possible. This is what

makes listening to customers to indentify directions for breakthrough

innovation especially difficult.

However, what is particularly surprising is the number of

respondents that find their open innovation programs are not yielding

valuable results. Almost 24% feel the results of open innovation are

not adequate. This speaks to the challenges of successful open

innovation. Some companies make the mistake of believing if you build

an open innovation portal, the high value concepts will come. But,

this is hardly the case. Like any other strategic initiative, open

innovation requires great attention and effort to drive its success.

Among the key challenges companies face in making open innovation initiatives work are alignment, authority, and actualization.

Alignment is an issue because your goals and the goals of your

customers and partners are not the same. Don’t fool yourself into

thinking otherwise. As a result, there is a need to create optimal

alignment of participants in the open innovation process. Communication

and goal sharing are key. So too, is building affinity in the

innovation team. Customers and partners have limited loyalty. I

recently had the opportunity to talk about this issue with Michael Chui

of McKinsey & Company. The risks of investing in a partner

relationship when the partner can realign with a competitor at any time

are all too real. This is an area often overlooked in the open

innovation process design. Consider how your open innovation program

creates a bi-directional flow of value.

Once you establish a flow of concepts through your open innovation

program, you must still validate the authority of the source and

concept as it relates to your business and market objectives. This

often means considerable analysis and research to vet concepts. The

need for this type of secondary research should not be underestimated.

At Clorox, an early leader in the successful application of open

innovation processes, high value is placed on the validation of

concepts as they emerge from the open innovation partner network. Make

sure you have properly invested in the infrastructure to support deep

concept validation and research to ensure the best quality of

innovation platforms choices.