Four Wooden Bicycles That Will Grow on You

Maybe it’s the craze for sustainable products, or just retro-hipsterism gone amok. But whatever the reason, wooden bikes are gaining in popularity. They’re not rickety, jury-rigged jobs either. They’re super-sleek, statement pieces. Here are a few examples.

Ross Lovegrove usually makes everything look like a spaceship, but recently he unveiled a bamboo bike, designed in collaboration with Biomega, a Danish bike company. Bamboo is well-known as a premier sustainable material–it’s the fastest growing woody plant in the world.

But Lovegrove isn’t alone in pushing bamboo bikes. The recently launched Bamboo Bike Studio takes the sustainability theme one step further, offering a two-day course that teaches students how to make their own rides. The proceeds of the $1,000 course go towards building a bamboo bike factory in Ghana.