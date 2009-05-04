Success Lessons from a High School Student

Self confidence is one of the keys to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become self confident you need to do three things. 1) Become an optimist. 2) Face your fears and act. 3) Surround yourself with positive people.

Last week I did a Skype cast for members of an advanced placement class at my old high school. The students read Straight Talk and came prepared to ask me questions about it.

One young man sat way at the very end of one of the rows. Towards the end of the program, he got up from his seat and made his way to the computer and microphone in the middle of the room in order to ask a question.

From the way he hesitantly approached the microphone, I could tell that he was nervous. He sat down and squeaked out a question: “In your book, you talk about the importance of self confidence. How can I go about building my self confidence?”

I had to smile, because I could tell that walking to the microphone and asking that question was not easy for this young man. I said, “You’re on your way. You got up and asked a question. I could tell that this was difficult for you.” He smiled. I continued, “Facing your fears and acting is one of the most powerful things you can do to improve your self confidence. You just did that – good for you.”

It’s true. As you know, there are three keys to becoming self confidence: choosing optimism, facing your fears and acting, and surrounding yourself with positive people.

Becoming an optimist is more of a philosophical decision. You choose to live positively, and believe that things will be better today than they were yesterday. You can’t always choose the people with whom you surround yourself – especially when you are still in high school.