Shawn Baldwin from CMG with Nobel Laureate Dr. Gary S. Becker

Pictured with me is none other than Dr. Gary Stanley Becker is an economist and a Nobel laureate. Dr. Becker earned a B.A. at Princeton and a Ph.D. at The University of Chicago. Dr. B taught at Columbia but returned to The University of Chicago. Dr. Becker holds joint appointments with the departments of Economics and Sociology, and the Booth School of Business(formerly GSB). Dr. Becker won the John Bates Clark medal and won a laureate for the Nobel prize in Economics in 1992, and he also received the United States’ Presidential medal of Freedom in 2007.