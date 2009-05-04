Shawn Baldwin from CMG with Dr. Richard Sandor and Robert Hormats

To the left of the photo is Dr Richard Sandor he is the chairman and CEO of theChicago Climate Exchange, a self-regulatory exchange that administers the world’s first multi-national and multi-sector marketplace for reducing and trading Greenhouse gases. He also a research professor at the Kellogg graduate School of Management at Northwestern University he was chief economist at the Chicago Board of Trade during the 1970’s where he spearheaded the introduction of the futures contracts on Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) certificates and 30-year Treasury bonds.

To the right of the photo is Robert Hormats is Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs International and Managing Director of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Before joining Goldman Sachs in 1982, Bob was assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs; ambassador and deputy U.S. trade representative; and senior deputy assistant secretary for economic and business affairs at the State Department. At the National Security Council, he was senior economic adviser to a series of national security advisors: Henry Kissinger, Brent Scowcroft and Zbigniew Brzezinski. He serves on boards at Tufts University and Harvard, the Irvington Institute for Immunological Research, Engelhard Hanovia Inc., The Economic Club of New York and Freedom House. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and has been a visiting lecturer at Princeton University. An author, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Tufts University and a master’s degree and doctorate in international economics from the Fletcher School.