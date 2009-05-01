Fast Cities 2009: The 13 Most Creative Cities in the World

digg_url = ‘//www.fastcompany.com/multimedia/slideshows/content/fast-cities-2009.html’; digg_skin = ‘compact’;
Seattle, Fast Company‘s City of the Year, boasts the ingredients that we believe will bring our communities–and country–back to prosperity: smarts, foresight, social consciousness, creative ferment. This year, singular bright ideas have earned 12 other cities places on our honor roll. Their exemplary initiatives are improving neighborhoods, transforming lives, and helping build better, faster cities for the future.