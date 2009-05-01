advertisement
Selgas Cano Architecture Office: An Office Perfect for Forest Sprites

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
339777624_selgas-cano-office-2885

If you’re a friend of the forest, it’s hard to imagine a better office environment than the one that architectural firm, Selgas Cano, recently built to work out of, in Madrid. It’s really not much more than a tube, sunken into the ground, with a long window on one side. But as with any good architecture, a little goes a long way: Sinking the building into the ground is an ancient strategy to improve building insulation; Inside, the recessed floors make it seem as if you’re completely immersed in the woods, when you’re looking up. Here are some stellar photographs by Iwan Baan, who’s one of today’s preeminent architecture photographers:

564970563_selgas-cano-office-2553

747207898_selgas-cano-office-2598

1845103121_selgas-cano-office-2426

Selgas-Cano-Office-2939

2017396872_selgas-cano-office-2381

