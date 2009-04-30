American Express’s Kenneth I. Chenault on Leadership

According to Kenneth I. Chenault, Chairman and CEO of American Express , not only can leadership be learned, but “it is a responsibility and a privilege that must be cultivated.” Twenty-four nonprofit leaders who attended AmEx’s weeklong intensive Nonprofit Leadership Academy agreed.

Chenault explained, paraphrasing a quote by Napoleon, that “the role of the leader is to define reality and give hope.” He continued on to say that “any intelligent person can analyze a situation, but a leader also must construct the vision, and motivate people to reach challenging objectives.”

Addressing today’s economic climate, Chenault stressed that “people want to see the leader. You need to communicate constantly. Don’t assume that people are seeing what you are seeing. And, you’ve got to act. Never let events freeze you up.” He also emphasized the importance of looking outward at client and customer needs. And, developing leaders at every level in the organization.

How does Chenault identify good leaders in his company? “Look for the person that other people follow.” He also looks for integrity, which he defines as honesty as well as consistency of actions and words; courage, which he defines as “constructive confrontation”; collaboration, which he defines as being “effective in helping the team to win”; and “demonstrating an authentic concern for people, because as a leader, you affect the livelihoods of your people and the success of your organization.”