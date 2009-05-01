SonicWALL’s Telecommuting Calculator Reports How Much You Save by Working From Home

Telecommuting: it’s good for the environment, great for your employer’s checkbook, and even better for your burning desire to work in pajamas. It’s not always easy to convince your boss to let you telecommute, though, which is where SonicWALL’s telecommuting calculator comes in handy.

The Microsoft Excel-based calculator figures out the cash-saving potential of telecommuting based on weekly, monthly, and annual timeframes. Just in case your boss is swayed by environmental concerns, the calculator also estimates the CO2 emissions saved and gas use eliminated by staying home to work.

On a larger scale, the American Electronics Association claims that 1.35 billion gallons of gasoline could be saved each year if every U.S. worker with the ability to telecommute did so for 1.6 days each week. Cutting that much gas would also stop 26 billion pounds of CO2 from being released.

Telecommuting can save employers cash in another way, too. A Treehugger survey from last year showed that 43% of respondents would take a pay cut to telecommute. And with productivity-increasing home office stations like the OfficePod available, there’s little reason to deny workers the privilege of working from home.

