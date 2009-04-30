Greenjets: A Carpooling Service for Private Planes

If swine flu hysteria has made you wary of flying on commercial airliners but you can’t afford a private plane, maybe its time to consider private jet carpooling. A company called Greenjets has launched just such a service, billing it as “a way to maintain the high productivity associated with private jets in

a way that is more environmentally, socially and fiscally responsible”. It’s still not nearly as environmentally-friendly as taking a commercial flight or just taking the train, but putting three passengers heading to the same destination on a single jet does save both fossil fuel use and CO2 emissions.

The chartered jet-sharing service doesn’t come cheap–a flight from New York to Florida runs for $1,800. That’s in addition to the $1,400 yearly membership fee. Still, prices are over half as cheap as regular private jets. The NY-FL route starts this June, with service to other major U.S. cities beginning soon after.

Greenjets isn’t the first company to offer private jet carpooling. The London-based Private Jet Club offers jet-sharing for international locations including London, Dubai, Paris, and Milan. If you really want to minimize the environmental impact of your private plane trip, though, consider buying carbon offsets.

[Via Greenjets]