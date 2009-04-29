Another Pillar of the Economy

Today marks 100 days of the Obama administration, so I’m going to join the media pack and make a few comments on what we can learn, specifically about careers, from what has happened so far.

You might think that the most important event of these 100 days, in terms of its impact on careers, is the stimulus package, which was signed into law on February 17. It is true that the recovery act will create and preserve millions of jobs and therefore will have a huge impact on the lives of working Americans. In fact, I wrote a book exclusively about the stimulus plan and its expected impact on jobs.

Nevertheless, I maintain that the really momentous event of the past 100 days was the Obama administration’s release of his budget proposal on February 26, because it laid out his priorities for the next several years. It indicated that the President intends to reshape the U.S. economy along the lines that were initiated by the stimulus plan. In other words, the parts of the economy that are being boosted by the stimulus plan are not just useful in the short run as a way of relieving recession-related unemployment, but are intended to be the foundations of our future prosperity.

In a recent blog, I wrote about a major speech that President Obama gave on April 14 in which he identified five “pillars” that will provide the foundation for our future economy: new rules for Wall Street; new investments in education; new investments in renewable energy and technology; new investments in health care; and new savings in the federal budget.

In that blog, I mentioned that I might want to discuss some additional pillars of the future economy that are foreshadowed by the budget proposal, and I’m going to mention one here.

That pillar is advanced manufacturing. The common wisdom these days is that manufacturing in America is dead or dying. In fact, almost 17 percent of manufacturing jobs that existed in 2000 have disappeared. Nevertheless, manufacturing is still a large industry segment that generates 12 percent of our gross domestic product and is responsible for almost two-thirds of the research and development that goes on here.

Manufacturing has responded to low-wage foreign competition by making great leaps in efficiency–by becoming, in a word, advanced. Over the past two decades, productivity in manufacturing has increased twice as fast as in other private-sector industries. Much of these gains have been achieved through automation, partly by means of robotics, including computer-controlled machine tools. Automation has increased the efficiency of every phase of production, including design, acquisition of parts and raw materials, and distribution of finished products. It allows rapid production of highly customized products without the need for large inventories.