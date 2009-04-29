Solar-Powered Digital Scarecrow Keeps Nosy Animals at Bay

Solar power is often hailed as a technology that will lead us into a low-carbon world. But it’s not just useful for providing energy to juice our appliances–it could also be used to zap animals away.

The Digital Scarecrow, a concept designed by KyungRyul Lim and MiYeon Kim, is a robot-like device with an infrared sensor eye that can spot animals in a 178,000 square foot range (16,529 meters). When it sees an animal wandering within the range, the solar-powered Scarecrow emits a harmless ultrasonic wave that sends the little bugger scurrying away. The Scarecrow doesn’t look too sturdy though, so I wouldn’t put it past a strong wind to send it toppling over.

[Via Yanko Design]